Rupert D. Dunn

June 2, 1934 — January 23, 2025

Overland Park

Rupert Dunn, 90, died Jan 23, 2025. Mr. Dunn was born on June 2, 1934, the third of four sons of Perry and Verna Dunn of rural Wellsville, Kansas. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1952 and from the University of Kansas in 1956 with a BA in Education. Later in his teaching career, he earned a Masters Degree from UMKC. He started his teaching career in Holton, KS and after four years, left for a one-year teaching position in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He then returned to the Shawnee Mission district and helped to open two junior high schools, Nallwood and Indian Woods, before finishing his career as a math teacher at Shawnee Mission West High School in 1994. Rupert was an avid golfer and loved watching the Jayhawks, Chiefs, and Royals. He loved to travel, especially to resorts in Mexico. Puerto Vallarta was his home away from home that he greatly anticipated traveling to every winter. Through teaching, Rupert gained a special group of lifelong friends whom he considered family. They spent many holidays together, traveled the world together, and he loved their kids like his own.

Rupert was proceeded in death by his oldest brother Richard Dunn and his younger brother Raymond Dunn. He is survived by his older brother Roderick Dunn of Pueblo, CO and 8 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

