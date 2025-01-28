Cynthia Ann Larson

September 29, 1931 — January 24, 2025

Olathe

Cynthia Larson was born September 29, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri to Dr. Joseph W McKee and Mrs. Esther P. McKee. She passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on January 24, 2025. Cynthia was a lifetime resident of Johnson County, KS. She attended Prairie Grade School and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1949. She attended the University of Kansas for several years where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Vernon L. Sutton Jr. and Cynthia were married in 1952. They were blessed with two children, Mike and Sharon. Vernon passed away in an automobile accident in 1960. In 1963, Cynthia married Donald J. Larson. Their family continued to grow adding Judy and Doug.

Cynthia had a passion for bringing people together. Her skills as a hostess are legendary. She was an active member of many social groups allowing her to shine. She also enjoyed traveling, dining out with friends and shopping. (A trait that was passed on to her daughters.)

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Esther McKee, brother Wallace McKee and his wife Marie, husband Vernon Sutton Jr., husband Donald J Larson, and son Michael Sutton.

Cynthia is survived by her remaining children: Sharon Sutton Wiens (Jim), Judy Larson Baker (Clif), and Douglas J Larson; grandchildren Kristin Wiens Keyes (Cameron), Jenny Wiens Mathy (Brian), Mitchell Baker, Jessica Baker Fabac (Ryan); great-granddaughters Nora, Grace and Rosemary Keyes and Ramona Mathy.

The family wishes to thank the supportive staff at Santa Marta for the loving care they provided these last few years. We would also like to thank the compassionate staff of Ascend Hospice who helped us through this last week.

The visitation will be held at 9:00 am with the funeral following at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Cynthia will be laid to rest in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired at 3101 Main St in Kansas City, MO.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.