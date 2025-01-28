Janette “Netto” Evelyn Craig

August 10th, 1943 – January 13th, 2025

Janette Evelyn Craig, affectionately known to many as Netto or Nettie, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2025, at the age of 81 in Shawnee, Kansas. Born on August 10, 1943, in McCook, Nebraska, she brought warmth and joy to all who knew her.

Janette lived a life rich with compassion and creativity. She dedicated much of her professional career as a therapist, offering support and guidance to countless individuals and families. Outside of her work, she cultivated a variety of interests that brought her great joy. Netto had a deep appreciation for art and interior design, which was reflected in the beauty of her home and the love she put into every project. Her adventurous spirit led her to travel far and wide, always eager to experience new cultures and make lasting memories. Above all, her greatest passion was for her family and friends, whose lives she touched profoundly.

She is predeceased by her beloved parents, Evelyn and Edward Ady, her brothers Edward and Edwin Ady, and her husband, John W. Craig, with whom she shared many cherished years.

Janette is survived by her loving son, John W. Craig II, and his wife, Amy. Her granddaughters, Lauren and Caitlin Craig will fondly remember their grandmother’s warmth and wisdom. She also leaves behind her niece Johanna Edlund, nephew Chris Edlund, and niece Heather Thompson, along with numerous friends who were like family to her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Aztec Shawnee Theater, located at 11119 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of a remarkable woman whose kindness and generosity touched so many.

Janette will be remembered for her unwavering love and her enduring legacy of compassion and creativity. She will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to one of the causes that were important to Janette: The Wendell G. Mohling Foundation’s mission is to award a $1,000 scholarship for a Kansas teacher of science to attend the NSTA National or Regional conference.

www.wendellmohlingfoundation.com

Salvation Army

Habitat for Humanity

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.