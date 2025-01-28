January 10, 1953 – January 20, 2025

Jill M. Shahan, 72, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2025.

Life Details:

Born on January 10, 1953, to Harry S. Diffenderfer and Miriam E. Ramsay, Jill grew up surrounded by love and developed a remarkable gift for making others feel special. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering positivity touched everyone she met, leaving a legacy of love and compassion.

Family Details:

Jill is survived by her loving husband, Gregory Shahan; her daughters, Jennifer Glass and Allison Graves; four cherished grandchildren; and three devoted sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Chip.

Services:

A memorial service to celebrate Jill’s life will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, located at 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas, 66224.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jill’s memory may be made to the Church of the Resurrection Food Bank, a cause close to her heart.

In honor of Jill, take a moment to hug someone you love, choose to smile, and see the good in people. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

