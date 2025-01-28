Feb 25, 1937 – Jan 14, 2025

Joseph Raymond “J.R.” Kinsella was born Feb. 25, 1937, and passed away on January 14th, 2025. He was born in Wheeling, MO. His parents were Joseph L. Kinsella and Frances Gertrude Moylan Kinsella. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Frances Ann Hayes, Austin, TX and Kathryn Apollonia Reece, Olathe, KS. His surviving sibling, Larry Kinsella, resides in Trenton, MO. J.R. resided in Olathe, KS.

J.R. was a graduate of the former St. Joseph Academy in Chillicothe, MO. Early in his teaching career, he taught math and science at Wheeling High School. He relocated to the Center School District in KC, MO in the late 1960s. He raised his children in the Shawnee Mission, KS area.

He earned a BS in Education from Northeast Missouri State and an M.Ed. from Central Missouri State. He was a lifetime Member of Knights of Columbus. J.R. took pride in his Irish heritage and enjoyed all sorts of water sports, collecting coins, and Waterford crystal and spending time with his family.

J.R. ‘s children are Kristine Kirk (Lance) of Wichita, KS, David and Virginia Kinsella of Dallas, TX, Dan and Stephanie Kinsella of Overland Park, KS and Jeff and Kandi Kinsella of Shawnee, KS. His grandchildren are (Kristine) Stephen (Allison) Englert and great-grandson Emmett (age 6), Sherwood, AR, Spencer (Hailey) Englert, San Diego, CA and Liam Englert, Wichita, KS; (David) Nicholas and Cecelia Kinsella, Dallas, TX; (Dan) Rachel Kinsella, KC, MO and Sam (Isabella) Kinsella, Omaha, NE and (Jeff) Colton and Kayli Kinsella, Shawnee, KS.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213, on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025. Visitation will be from 9:30 am – 10:30 am with Mass beginning at 10:30 am. There will be a luncheon at the church following the service.

A brief Catholic committal ceremony will be held at the St. Columban (Catholic) Cemetery, CR 232, Chillicothe, MO 64601, at 11:00 am on Sunday, February 23rd. All friends and family are welcome.

As a descendant of immigrants and a union member, J.R. supported people’s rights to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their families and in the dignity of work and the rights of workers. Memorials may be made to The Johnson County Democratic Party , PO Box 1482, Shawnee Mission, KS 66222-0482, your local county Democratic Party, or Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, MO 64433.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.