Olive Thornley Warwick

October 26, 1923 — January 20, 2025

Overland Park, KS

Olive Thornley Hickman Warwick, 101, passed away at 10am Monday January 20, 2025 at the Shawnee PARC facility.

Olive was born in Knoxville, TN to Alexander and Evelyn Hickman, attended Knoxville High School, Ogontz College (PA) and Barnard College NYC (NY) and after college came to Kansas City to attend airline school and while she was here met her future husband Benjamin Taylor Warwick, Jr. They married in Knoxville Feb. 24, 1950. Olive was a member of the Junior League of Kansas City, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, and a docent at the Nelson-Atkins museum of art.

She leaves her son, Benjamin Taylor Warwick III, also known as “Trip” eight nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Evelyn Matthews and Elizabeth Burkhart.

Contributions should be made to: Shawnee PARC, 7600 Antioch Rd. Overland Park: KS 66204 or Monarch Hospice, 7451 Switzer Road, Suite 100, Shawnee Mission, KS 66203.

