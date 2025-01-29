August 7, 1928 — January 28, 2025

Shawnee

Beatrice Alice Peniston passed away January 28, 2025 at the age of 96. Bea was born on August 7, 1928, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rodney, Son: David Wayne, Granddaughter Jessica; Parents: Bessie Leat Salsig Crossland and Harry Crossland; Siblings: Harry “Curly” Crossland, Elizabeth “Betty” Sower and Roy Jack Crossland and Half-siblings: Mary Ekberg, Louis Salsig, Nellie Marker, Walter Salsig and Dorothy Croy. Beatrice is survived by Daughters Terry (Spencer) Perrin of Bonner Springs, KS; Jerry (David) Walker of Bellevue, Nebraska, Son-in-law Richard Oaks of Wheatland, MO and Son, Michael (Margaret) Peniston of Shawnee, KS.; Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Tiffany) McDowell of Bonner Springs, KS, Carrie, Syna, Alexandra, Amity, Rodney, Patrick and Spencer, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Bea met the love of her life, Rodney, at the Folgers Coffee plant in Kansas City, Missouri after he came home from WWII. They built two homes in Kansas City, KS and raised four children. She loved attending church at Bristol Hill United Methodist Church and being active in the community. From 2019 – 2024 she lived at Westchester Village of Lenexa and enjoyed being around the friendly staff and friends she made there. She especially enjoyed the exercise classes taught by Sue and Bingo! She always looked forward to her Wednesday hair appointment with Cathy at Black Tie Family Salon and visits from her Grandson Jeffery and his family and her extended family Debbie and Cindy Coleman. In March of 2024 she became ill and started care from VNA Hospice. In September she was moved to Brookdale Rosehill skilled nursing and enjoyed being part of that community. She absolutely loved the wonderful and caring staff at Brookdale Rosehill. The family is very thankful for VNA Hospice. The level of care and concern for Bea was exceptional.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in her honor, to Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, 4826 County Line Rd. Kansas City, KS 66106 or Visiting Nurse Association, VNA Home Health and Hospice, 1300 E 104 St., K.C., MO 64131.

Celebration of life will be at Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS on Saturday, February 1st from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

Private family burial.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.