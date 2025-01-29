Earl Wayne Sheldon

April 5, 1942 — January 29, 2025

Overland Park

Earl W. Sheldon, age 82, passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 29, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas. Born on April 5, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, Earl lived a life full of service, dedication, and love.

Earl grew up in a close-knit family and was a proud member of the Overland Park Christian Church since 1954. He served his country honorably as a Navy Veteran before embarking on a distinguished career as a machinist with TWA and later American Airlines.

Beyond his professional life, Earl devoted countless hours as a Boy Scout Leader and sponsored numerous church youth groups, sharing his love for camping, gardening, and the great outdoors. A man of diverse interests, he had a passion for traveling and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas State Wildcats. His love for animals was evident to all who knew him.

Earl’s commitment to community and family was unparalleled. He was a long-standing member of the International Association of Machinists, reflecting his dedication to his craft and peers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L. Howard Sheldon, Jr. and Nadine Sheldon; his infant son, Daniel Sheldon, and brother-in-law, David B. Michael.

Earl leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Barbara Sheldon; his committed children, son Mark (Cynthia) Sheldon, daughters AmyRenee Sheldon and Melissa (Justin) Ricker; his beloved grandchildren, Catherine (Cody) Goforth, Rebecca (Gavin Trimble) Sheldon, Joshua Sheldon, Bryce Ricker, Vaughn Ricker, Beau Ricker, Luc Ricker; and great-grandchildren, Luna Trimble and Wyatt Goforth. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister Janice Michael and the loyal grand-pup, Story Sheldon.

Friends and family are invited to commemorate Earl’s life at the Overland Park Christian Church, where visitation will be held on Monday, February 3rd, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Overland Park Christian Church, continuing Earl’s lifelong commitment to faith and community. Earl Sheldon will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his unwavering kindness, generosity, and the joy he brought into the lives of those around him.

