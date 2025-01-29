Lynne Hermansen January 29, 2025 Elections Gardner voters to decide on renewing half-cent sales tax for city streets and trails Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL At an open house last week, Parks and Rec Director Jason Bruce (left) answers questions about the sales tax renewal and its impact on the City of Gardner’s trail system. Photo credit Lynne Hermansen. Gardner voters will be deciding next month whether to renew the city’s sales tax. The half-cent sales tax funds the city’s Pavement Management Program, which pays for improvements to collector and arterial streets, sidewalks, trails, curbs, gutters and other upgrades that would comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The mail-in ballot was distributed to all registered voters within city limits on Jan. 22. Two ballot drop box locations will be open 24 hours a day, through noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Voters first approved the current sales tax in 2005 and again in 2015. It expires Dec. 31 of this year. The first half-cent sales tax in 2005 helped construct Celebration Park and the Gardner Aquatic Center. Ten years ago, the renewed tax helped fun expanded work on streets, curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, trails and accessibility upgrades. The city hosted an open house Wednesday to answer questions from residents about the street preservation program and the sales tax renewal. Councilmember Mark Baldwin said every dollar spent to preserve the city’s roads will save residents seven dollars for maintenance in future years. “It is a no-brainer to save the money upfront,” he said. The bridges of Gardner Greenway Corridor’s trails from Winwood Park at 167th Street to Brookside Park at Washington Street are one of many projects funded by the city’s sales tax. Photo credit Lynne Hermansen. Mayor Todd Winters said the best way to address the city’s infrastructure needs is through a sales tax that will also come from non-residents who utilize the city’s streets and spend money at local businesses. “We are a growing community,” he said. The city has used about $12 million of the sales tax since 2016 for its pavement management program and trails. The projects paid for with the tax revenue include: $6.1 million for 146 street lane mile upgrades $4.8 million for about 18 miles of curb upgrades $429,000 for Madison Street Trails $373,000 for Moonlight Road $192,000 Gardner Greenway Bridges $160,000 for South Center Trail City Administrator Jim Pruetting said the city has made significant progress on improving the roads over the years. “To maintain that and continue to improve it, we need the revenue from the tax, so we can maintain a maintenance schedule to prolong the life cycle of our roadway,” he said. Above, 167th Street is one of Gardner’s many collector streets the city’s sales tax covers for infrastructure upkeep. Photo credit Lynne Hermansen. Parks and Rec Director Jason Bruce said the Greenway trails will be the first priority if the tax is renewed because of the amount of traffic. “You have seen all the cracks in the asphalt, so we are going to replace the asphalt trails first, and then look at gaps in the city,” he said. Bruce said the city is studying these gaps in the city’s trail system and streets to try and expand connectivity for residents from one side of town to another. Residents said they appreciate the trails that allow them to feel like they have left the city and are more in the countryside. About the author Lynne HermansenLynne Hermansen is a freelance contributor to the Johnson County Post. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous article‘It’s been unreal’ — How Leawood Irish pub O’Neill’s is marking 25 years in business LATEST HEADLINES ‘It’s been unreal’ — How Leawood Irish pub O’Neill’s is marking 25 years in business See what 10 northeast JoCo leaders said about state of their cities in 2025 Laundromat wants to move into former furniture store on Metcalf in Overland Park Shawnee wants to make it easier for residents to take bulky items to landfill Who was Deanna Rose? Overland Park marks 40 years since police officer’s death