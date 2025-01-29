Gardner voters will be deciding next month whether to renew the city’s sales tax.

The half-cent sales tax funds the city’s Pavement Management Program, which pays for improvements to collector and arterial streets, sidewalks, trails, curbs, gutters and other upgrades that would comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

The mail-in ballot was distributed to all registered voters within city limits on Jan. 22.

Two ballot drop box locations will be open 24 hours a day, through noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Voters first approved the current sales tax in 2005 and again in 2015. It expires Dec. 31 of this year.

The first half-cent sales tax in 2005 helped construct Celebration Park and the Gardner Aquatic Center.

Ten years ago, the renewed tax helped fun expanded work on streets, curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, trails and accessibility upgrades.

The city hosted an open house Wednesday to answer questions from residents about the street preservation program and the sales tax renewal.

Councilmember Mark Baldwin said every dollar spent to preserve the city’s roads will save residents seven dollars for maintenance in future years.

“It is a no-brainer to save the money upfront,” he said.

Mayor Todd Winters said the best way to address the city’s infrastructure needs is through a sales tax that will also come from non-residents who utilize the city’s streets and spend money at local businesses.

“We are a growing community,” he said.

The city has used about $12 million of the sales tax since 2016 for its pavement management program and trails.

The projects paid for with the tax revenue include:

$6.1 million for 146 street lane mile upgrades

$4.8 million for about 18 miles of curb upgrades

$429,000 for Madison Street Trails

$373,000 for Moonlight Road

$192,000 Gardner Greenway Bridges

$160,000 for South Center Trail

City Administrator Jim Pruetting said the city has made significant progress on improving the roads over the years.

“To maintain that and continue to improve it, we need the revenue from the tax, so we can maintain a maintenance schedule to prolong the life cycle of our roadway,” he said.

Parks and Rec Director Jason Bruce said the Greenway trails will be the first priority if the tax is renewed because of the amount of traffic.

“You have seen all the cracks in the asphalt, so we are going to replace the asphalt trails first, and then look at gaps in the city,” he said.

Bruce said the city is studying these gaps in the city’s trail system and streets to try and expand connectivity for residents from one side of town to another.

Residents said they appreciate the trails that allow them to feel like they have left the city and are more in the countryside.