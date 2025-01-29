James Hiram Townsend

May 9, 1942 — January 21, 2025

Lenexa

James Hiram (Jim, also known as Poppy) Townsend, 82, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2025, at KC Hospice House, with his family surrounding him. Jim succumbed to complex pneumonia and was also dealing with some dementia and metastatic prostate cancer. If you knew Jim, you know he hated the cold, and so a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, in the spring, near his birthday. (Reach out to Angie or Jill if you’d like to be notified when the specific date is finalized.)

Jim was born on May 9, 1942, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Hiram Emmett and Goldie Ann (Marsh) Townsend. He grew up (and had MANY fun stories about his youth) in Farlington, Kansas, and was a 1960 graduate of Girard High School. He subsequently attended Pittsburg State University, graduating in 1965 with a dual degree in Biology and Chemistry. While at PSU, Jim was a charter member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity; he kept in touch with many of his Sigma Chi brothers throughout the years. Post-college, Jim attended Wilson Flight Training school in Kansas City, and received Distinguished Graduate Award Ratings in Private, Commercial, and Instrument.

On June 6, 1964, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Donna Marie Gladson, and they moved to Shawnee, Kansas shortly thereafter. There they had the good fortune to have next door neighbors who became lifelong friends: Bruce and Carol Wilson. Jim and Donna started their family when daughter Angie was born in 1968. After a few years, they moved to a neighborhood called Hidden Valley in Lenexa, Kansas, and daughter Jill was born in 1971. The Townsends and the Wilsons continued to spend every Christmas Eve together for many, many years.

Jim began his career in Overland Park, Kansas selling insurance. He then worked for S.C. Johnson & Sons as an Area Sales Representative. While attending what is now known as the Kansas City Boat and Sports Show, Jim was told about a sales rep position in the fishing and hunting industry. He was already an affable salesman, and combined with his love of the outdoors, this opportunity was perfect for him. He was asked: “How often do you fish?” and he answered, “Only every day!” Jim took a leap of faith and began his career in this industry. He told the story about the ‘breakthrough of his career’ when he received a phone call from a quiet man by the name of Jim Cabela, who was the owner of a (then) small fishing and hunting catalog, with headquarters in Sidney, Nebraska. Jim was nervous, then elated when Cabela ordered thousands of dollars worth of reels and baits; this initial meeting was the start of a years-long friendship and business relationship between the two.

Thereafter, Jim had the good fortune to meet Ben Alexander – another sales rep in the industry who was calling on Johnny Morris – the owner of Bass Pro Shops. Ben and Jim forged a friendship based on their shared interests, and in 1972, they formed their own sales rep company: Alexander and Townsend. It was a great decision for both of them; providing opportunities for them to travel the globe and meet all kinds of wonderful people who remained friends for many years. Jim visited Russia, Italy, England, Scotland, Argentina, Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico and Finland. Donna accompanied him on some of these very memorable trips, and worried about him when he was deep in the hunting country of Russia – long before cell phones and email.

Throughout his years in this industry, Jim became a respected mentor and role model to many who were just starting out. He always prioritized relationships, and always valued the deep and lasting friendships he made through his work or otherwise. Jim partially retired from Alexander and Townsend in 2008, and was fully retired in 2012. He and Donna then enjoyed spending the Kansas winters in warmer regions – first Florida, and then Zapata, Texas, near Falcon Lake, where they made many friends and maintained a small cabin for several years.

Jim would sometimes say: “A bad day of fishing beats a good day of anything else!” As a young man, he loved Farlington Lake, and in later years, he (and his family, and many friends) spent time at numerous lakes. Table Rock Lake was the site of many camping trips when Angie and Jill were young. In 1983, Jim and Donna purchased their first cabin in the Red Bud South neighborhood on Truman Lake. They called this cabin “The Big Wheel,” referencing the two large metal wheels used as railings on the front steps. In 1988, Donna discovered a beautiful corner plot of land for sale in Red Bud South; they purchased this land, and in 1989 completed construction on their home-away-from-home lake house. Many, many (and many more) fond memories were made at “the lake” with friends and family. One wall was completely covered with photos and snapshots memorializing the good times had by many. Jim and Donna spent nearly half their time at the lake, and loved every minute of it.

Jim was also a sports fan, and you would often find him watching Chiefs football, KU basketball, KSU football and numerous other games. He may or may not have enjoyed friendly wagering on the games with his grandsons and friends. Rumor has it that he paid one lost bet via a gallon jar full of $100 worth of pennies, topped with honey. Jim’s sense of humor was one of his most memorable traits; it was easy to laugh and enjoy time with him no matter what the circumstance. Even in his final days at the hospital, his sense of humor was evident. Many people loved Jim, and he loved his family and friends deeply. He was consistently proud of his four grandchildren, and his eyes would light up whenever he saw them. We are going to miss him every day, and are forever grateful for the time we spent with him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Goldie Townsend, and his brother, William Earl (Bill) Townsend. He is survived by his wife, Donna, of 60 years; two daughters: Angie Smith (husband, Greg Newport) and Jill Hammes (husband, Chad); four grandchildren: Sarah Smith (27), Charlie Smith (23), Henry Hammes (23), and Toby Hammes (20); a niece, Janie Ballenger; and a nephew, Jim Townsend.

The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation accepts Tribute Gifts in honor or memory of a loved one : https://mochf.org/donate-online/

Another way to honor Jim is to reach out to Donna. Jim spent his last few years focused on caring for her as they dealt with her developing dementia. You can reach out through Jim’s phone number (Angie has his phone), or through Angie & Jill directly.

We also ask that you think of Jim and remember him whenever you’re out on a lake fishing or soaking up the sun (or sunset); enjoying a cold drink at happy hour; or having a piece of Texas sheet cake, a Snickers bar, or a slice of Tippin’s French Silk Pie. Thank you for loving Jim; our dad; our Poppy. We will all miss him.

