fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Local Government

See what 10 northeast JoCo leaders said about state of their cities in 2025

Share this story:

Northeast Johnson County state of the cities
Northeast Johnson County State of the Cities 2025. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

In 2024, cities in northeastern Johnson County gained new police chiefs, made headway on major developments and celebrated 75th birthdays.

Last week, mayors and other civic representatives from 10 cities in Johnson County’s northeast corner shared updates with a crowd of more than 100 people at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center for the 2025 Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities address.

Here’s a city-by-city breakdown of what representatives said about what 2024 brought to their communities, and what they’re looking forward to in 2025.

Fairway

Mayor Melanie Hepperly at 2025 Northeast Johnson County state of the cities
Mayor Melanie Hepperly. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
  • Mayor Melanie Hepperly said the city and other partners are working with at least seven Native American tribes on the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission.
  • Hepperly highlighted the recent nearly 10-year agreement the city entered with the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation and the Kansas State Historical Society for the maintenance and reinterpretation of the Mission site.
  • In 2025, the city is working on its parks and recreation master plan, as well as continued work on an active adult complex off Shawnee Mission Parkway called The Fieldston.

Merriam

Mayor Bob Pape
Mayor Bob Pape. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Mission

Mayor Sollie Flora. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
Mayor Sollie Flora. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Mission Hills

Mayor David Dickey
Mayor David Dickey. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
  • Mayor David Dickey said that in Mission Hills, the installation of license plate readers have had a positive impact on crime prevention.
  • The city is looking to redo Belinder Avenue in 2025 for the first time in about two decades, including updated sidewalks and trails.
  • Dickey also encouraged his fellow northeast Johnson County elected officials and cities to talk to their local representatives about maintaining local control in Kansas.

Mission Woods

  • Liz Albers, the executive committee chair for chamber of commerce, shared an update on behalf of Mayor Robert Tietze, including highlighting the city’s reduced mill levy, some major sinkhole repairs and a citywide birthday party in 2024.
  • Albers said the city also has 100% participation from residents in the city’s curbside glass recycling program.

Overland Park

Councilmember Logan Heley
Councilmember Logan Heley. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village

Mayor Eric Mikkelson. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Mayor Eric Mikkelson. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Roeland Park

Mayor Michael Poppa
Mayor Michael Poppa. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Westwood

Mayor David Waters. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
  • In Westwood, Mayor David Waters highlighted the upcoming public mail-in ballot that will ask residents whether the city should sell Joe D. Dennis Park to make way for an office-retail development.
  • Waters also shared updates about the city’s planning efforts for a new city park, which is part of the deal if the office-retail development pans out.
  • The city is also looking at what is in its city hall’s future by seeking design partners in 2025, he said.
  • “While Westwood is small, we think big,” Waters said. “We did also have our 75th anniversary this year, but we intend, into the future, to really try and help lead northeast Johnson County when it comes to modern infrastructure, meeting housing needs, education, parking, green space offerings and the most current business and retail offerings that our residents deserve and expect.”

Westwood Hills

Mayor Rosemary Podrebarac. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
  • Mayor Rosemary Podrebarac said the city of Westwood Hills celebrated its 75th birthday, and residents invested more than $1 million in upgrades to their homes in 2024.
  • The city also made improvements to a stone pathway at its public park, as well as a new pedestrian barrier wall along a sidewalk in 2024, she said.
  • Podrebarac thanked the city’s volunteers for helping during an Earth Day cleanup effort, as well as all of the city’s community partners.

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
Laundromat wants to move into former furniture store on Metcalf in Overland Park
Next article
‘It’s been unreal’ — How Leawood Irish pub O’Neill’s is marking 25 years in business

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO