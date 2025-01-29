In 2024, cities in northeastern Johnson County gained new police chiefs, made headway on major developments and celebrated 75th birthdays.

Last week, mayors and other civic representatives from 10 cities in Johnson County’s northeast corner shared updates with a crowd of more than 100 people at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center for the 2025 Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce State of the Cities address.

Here’s a city-by-city breakdown of what representatives said about what 2024 brought to their communities, and what they’re looking forward to in 2025.

Fairway

Mayor Melanie Hepperly said the city and other partners are working with at least seven Native American tribes on the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission.

Hepperly highlighted the recent nearly 10-year agreement the city entered with the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation and the Kansas State Historical Society for the maintenance and reinterpretation of the Mission site.

In 2025, the city is working on its parks and recreation master plan, as well as continued work on an active adult complex off Shawnee Mission Parkway called The Fieldston.

Merriam

Mission

Mission Hills

Mayor David Dickey said that in Mission Hills, the installation of license plate readers have had a positive impact on crime prevention.

The city is looking to redo Belinder Avenue in 2025 for the first time in about two decades, including updated sidewalks and trails.

Dickey also encouraged his fellow northeast Johnson County elected officials and cities to talk to their local representatives about maintaining local control in Kansas.

Mission Woods

Liz Albers, the executive committee chair for chamber of commerce, shared an update on behalf of Mayor Robert Tietze, including highlighting the city’s reduced mill levy, some major sinkhole repairs and a citywide birthday party in 2024.

Albers said the city also has 100% participation from residents in the city’s curbside glass recycling program.

Overland Park

Councilmember Logan Heley highlighted the city’s infrastructure improvements such as the new intersection at 103rd Street and Antioch Road.

Like other cities, Overland Park also welcomed a new police chief in 2024 with Chief Doreen Jokerst, Heley said.

Heley noted that the city is also working on an updated farmers market with new outdoor spaces and restroom access.

Prairie Village

Roeland Park

Westwood

In Westwood, Mayor David Waters highlighted the upcoming public mail-in ballot that will ask residents whether the city should sell Joe D. Dennis Park to make way for an office-retail development.

Waters also shared updates about the city’s planning efforts for a new city park, which is part of the deal if the office-retail development pans out.

The city is also looking at what is in its city hall’s future by seeking design partners in 2025, he said.

“While Westwood is small, we think big,” Waters said. “We did also have our 75th anniversary this year, but we intend, into the future, to really try and help lead northeast Johnson County when it comes to modern infrastructure, meeting housing needs, education, parking, green space offerings and the most current business and retail offerings that our residents deserve and expect.”

Westwood Hills