Bruce Henry Jones, Jr. (58) of Olathe, Kansas, passed away in his home on January 25, 2025. His loving wife of 27 years was at his side.

He was born in Santa Clara, California on October 28, 1966 to adoring parents, Bonnie and Bruce Jones, Sr.

Bruce attended Mt. Olive Lutheran Church School from 1st-8th grade, Indian Woods Middle School and Shawnee Mission South High School, graduating in 1985.

He joined the Army Reserves, becoming a Medical Supply Specialist; then chose contract employment which would allow him to acquire a vast array of expertise in various industries. Bruce relished his time at home, enjoying the company of his wife and the numerous dogs that enriched his life. He was a fervent San Francisco 49ers fan. He enjoyed listening to most genres of music, both leisurely and during his rigorous daily workouts. He was an enthusiastic reader, appreciating a wide selection of classic and historical literature. His Christian faith was paramount and he was eager to study religious books to further his knowledge of The Bible. During his lengthy illness he often spoke about the joyous day he would meet Jesus.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce; his brother, Brian; his sister, Laura; and many extended family members. Beautiful memories of Bruce will be cherished by his devoted family: wife, Missy Jones; mother, Bonnie Jones; daughter, Rachal Darrow (Sam); stepson, Chevis Lyle (Tiffany); stepdaughter, L’Quisha Dawkins (Dustin); grandsons: Alex Collins, Hopkins Darrow, Ethan Eacret, Jase Eacret; sister, Lisa Endriss (Chris); brother, Brad Jones; nephews: Brandon Richard (Evelyn), Geoffrey Jones, Christopher Jones, Brad Jones, Jr.; nieces: Grace Jones, Lainey Pratt (AJ), Alison Jones and several grandnieces/grandnephews. Bruce also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2:00 p.m. by Pastor Seth Krueger at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9514 Perry Lane, Overland Park, Kansas.

He was loved by many and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

