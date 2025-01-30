Charles J. Adams

April 12, 1933 — January 13, 2025

Charles “Charlie” J. Adams, 91, passed away on Monday morning, January 13, 2025 at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas. Charlie was born April 12, 1933, in Kansas City, MO to Milton H. and Florence Adams. Charlie graduated from Grandview High School in 1950 and graduated from Rockhurst College with a bachelor’s in accounting in 1954.

Charlie met Suzanne Swann, the love of his life, at a basketball game between Rockhurst College and St Benedict College in Atchison, KS. Suzanne and her friends from Mount St. Scholastica College had gone to the game to attend the post-game mixer. Charlie and Suzanne had planned to marry as soon as he graduated from college, however the Army had another plan. Charlie was drafted immediately upon graduation into the Army where he served from 1954-1956 in Germany. Charlie and Suzanne were married upon his return from his tour of duty on August 18, 1956, at St James Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO.

Charlie started his career in 1956 working for the accounting firm of Troupe Kehoe. In 1958, Charlie was hired at Bendix as a cost accountant which would only be the start of a career which lasted until he retired after 48 years of service in 2006 from Allied Signal. Charlie took a programmer aptitude test in 1961 which would change the rest of his career. Charlie left accounting for an ever evolving and challenging career in information technology, starting with punch cards through the evolution mainframes which were ultimately replaced with servers.

Charlie was preceded in death by Suzanne S. Adams who passed on September 9,2022, his wife of 66 years. He is survived by his children, Anastasia A. Royer, Kenneth Adams and wife Fran White Adams, Jerome Adams and wife Christa and Monica L. Adams; grandchildren, Zachary Royer and wife Abby, Zoe Baas and husband Justin, Kelly White and her wife Carmen Caceres, Charlize Adams, Louandri Fourie, Marie Louise Gryska and husband Grant, and Chris Fourie and great grandchildren, Coby Royer, Cassidy Royer, Josephine Fourie, Grayson Fourie and Frederick Fourie Gryska; a brother, John Adams and wife, Janet Adams, and nephews and nieces. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Michael Adams brother, and James Royer, son in law.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am Tues, January 21, 2025, at Visitation Catholic Church, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to Operation Breakthrough or Harvesters.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.