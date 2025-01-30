Sep 09, 1938 – Jan 27, 2025

Dona Sharlene Foster of Overland Park, Kansas passed on peacefully at her home on January 27th, 2025. She was 86 years old. She was born on September 9th, 1938 in Sampsel, Missouri, the daughter to Roberta and Joseph Lilly.

Dona Sharlene Foster will be dearly missed by her loving son Kevin Foster, daughter Kimberly (Anne) Foster, grandson Dustin Foster, sister JoAnn (Dave) Correa, sister Joyce (Marcial) Suarez and brother George Nelson (Jean) Lilly. Many cousins, nieces and nephews on The Lilly and Foster side of the family will miss her beautiful, kind and caring spirit.

Dona Sharlene was preceded in departure by her husband Joseph Foster, son Kent Foster, brother Ronnie (Elizabeth) Lilly, brother Gary (Sue) Lilly, sister-in-law Joan Williams, brothers-in-law Ron Plusch and George Foster and parents Joseph and Roberta Lilly and Anne and George Foster.

After graduating high school Dona Sharlene married and became a loving mother to three children. She worked at Hallmark Cards, Lee Secretarial Service; as well as childcare, party planning, house cleaning and adult caretaking during her selfless hard-working career.

Dona Sharlene had a special gift of interior decorating, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed shopping and dining out and loved spending time with family and friends.

The family will release Dona Sharlene’s ashes in private. To honor her a celebration of her life and a lunch will be held.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.