Explore Your JCPRD: Theatre in the Park’s Blue Curtain Project Presents “POLKADOTS: The Cool Kids Musical” – the perfect addition to your school’s semester during Black History Month!

By Guy Gardner

Get ready to dive into a world of color, courage, and kindness because the Blue Curtain Project is hitting the road this spring with “POLKADOTS: The Cool Kids Musical!” This bright and bold production is part of Theatre in the Park’s incredible mission to inspire young minds through professional, educational theatre. Whether you’re gathering your students for a field trip to the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center or bringing the magic right to your school, this show is an adventure you won’t want to miss.

So, what’s “POLKADOTS” all about? Meet Lily Polkadot, an 8-year-old girl who moves to the “Squares Only” town of Rockaway, where she stands out in every way. Being the first Polkadot in an all-Square school is no easy task, and Lily faces bullying, rejection, and a seemingly impossible quest for acceptance. But when she befriends Sky, a curious Square boy, their friendship starts to break down barriers and shows everyone that our differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

Inspired by the true events of The Little Rock Nine, this musical is more than just a show—it’s a colorful, heartwarming history lesson wrapped in catchy songs, dazzling performances, and plenty of laughs. It’s the kind of story that reminds us all to embrace what makes us unique and to celebrate those differences in others.

But wait, there’s more! The learning doesn’t stop when the curtain falls. Each “POLKADOTS” performance is paired with a unique Four-Step Educational Process to keep the magic alive in the classroom. A week before the show, one of our talented performers will visit your classroom to lead a pre-performance lesson designed to get students excited and thinking about the story’s themes. Educators also receive a curated resource guide filled with activities that connect to state standards in math, science, writing, fine arts, and social/emotional learning. After the performance, you’ll have the option to dive into post-show activities that make it easy to tie the lessons from the stage directly into your curriculum. Whether it’s learning through movement, creativity, or reflection, these activities are designed to keep young minds engaged. Educational aspects of the project have all been curated with Kansas State Standards!

Now, let’s talk about the performance itself! You can bring your students to the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center for a memorable field trip or have the show come directly to your school. That’s right—we’ll bring the energy, the set, and the unforgettable experience right to you, tailoring everything to fit your space. It’s a win-win for schools and students alike! Plus, this year’s tour, running Feb. 10 through 28, aligns perfectly with Black History Month, making “POLKADOTS” a perfect way to honor diversity, inclusion, and the bravery of those who have broken barriers.

“POLKADOTS” is proud to have American Theatre Guild and Staging the Future as its tour sponsor and appreciates their commitment to educational theatre in our area!

But what really makes the Blue Curtain Project special? It’s the commitment to creating meaningful experiences that stay with students long after the applause die down. With professional actors, state-aligned educational materials, and activities that bring the story to life, we’re here to make learning not just impactful, but magical.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s bring “POLKADOTS” to your students this February! Whether you choose a field trip or a tour performance, this is one show that will leave your students talking, singing, and thinking about the lessons they’ve learned. Our spots are filling up quickly, so don’t wait— start the process now at .theatreinthepark.org

Theatre in the Park’s Blue Curtain Project believes that every story has the power to change hearts and minds. Together, let’s inspire the next generation—one performance at a time.