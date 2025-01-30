John Hoyl Lockett

Dec 04, 1932 – Jan 20, 2025

Hoyl Lockett, Prairie Village KS, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly and went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 20, 2025. Born on December 4, 1932, in Norman OK, Hoyl was the youngest of the nine children of Walter Melancthon and Susan Alberta Ivins (Patty) Lockett. He was 92 years old at his passing, surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years and his four devoted children.

Hoyl attended the University of Oklahoma where he earned a B.S. with Distinction in Civil Engineering in 1955. After serving in the Army rebuilding Germany after WW II, Hoyl earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1959.

Hoyl and Judith (Judy) Sargeant married in 1958 in Seymour, IN and were blessed with four children. Hoyl began his career in Tulsa, OK where he founded construction management and precast concrete companies. Hoyl specialized in large commercial developments such as OneOk Plaza in Tulsa, the Tabor Center in Denver, and One Liberty Place in Philadelphia. He was a conscientious and principled businessman who developed expertise in construction project management and estimating.

Hoyl is survived by his wife; children Peggy Bruce of Belton, MO, Graham Lockett (Kipp Owen) of Birmingham, MI, Jack (Colleen) Lockett of Lenexa, KS, and Joe (Julie) Lockett of Mason, OH; eight grandchildren; his brother Jack Lockett and sister Ann Gravelle; as well as several other relatives.

Hoyl was quintessentially an all-around “good guy”, a true child of God, and sincere believer. Hoyl strived to support his wife and kids and provide them with a life of love and happiness. He put others before himself, was eager to help anyone – especially if it involved fixing something – and worked tirelessly on projects for his family. He was so very proud of his children and grandchildren, happy to be involved in their lives, and supportive of their many endeavors. Hoyl couldn’t help but loom large at any gathering, with an insatiable curiosity and boundless intellect – still amazingly sharp at 92 years old. Hoyl made a difference in the lives of many people during his own long life and will be dearly missed.

Hoyl loved being a member of Village Presbyterian Church, where a Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm on Saturday April 5th, including interment of ashes in the church’s Memorial Garden. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those unable to attend in person.

Donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Village Presbyterian Church at https://villagepres.org/giving/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.