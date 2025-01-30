March 4, 1935 — January 18, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Nora “Jane” Grant, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on January 18, 2025, reuniting her with her husband on what would have been their 67th wedding anniversary. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, David N Grant in 2020 and her son Duane T. Grant in 2024. She is survived by her 8 remaining children, Dr. Michael Grant (Martha), Mark Grant (Judy), Dan Grant (Su Ann), Julie Cross (Shawn), David J. Grant, Steve Grant (Kitty), Brian Grant (Angie) and Jeff Grant (Justyna), 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am, on Monday, February 17, 2025 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, KS. A rosary will be prayed at 10 am that same morning with visitation to follow at 10:30am.

Jane was born on March 4, 1935, in Cedar Falls, IA to Anne and Edward Gallagher. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and worked as what was then called a “hostess” for Braniff Airlines. She met the love of her life, a pilot for competing airline TWA, after her roommate stood him up for a date. The two were married in Cedar Falls on a chilly January 18th morning in 1958 and welcomed their first son in 1959. They were blessed by their 8 other children over the next 18 years and sent all 9 of them through St. Agnes Catholic Grade school and Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, KS.

Jane and Dave were devoted to their faith and were loving and supportive parents who instilled a love of family, tradition, and camaraderie among their children. Their favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, which they celebrated by inviting their children and grandchildren to attend mass with them on Thanksgiving morning each year to share their gratitude for the health and love of family.

They were instrumental in starting the ministry of feeding the needy at the St. Mary’s food kitchen in Kansas City, KS in the 1980s. That ministry continues to this day at St. Agnes Catholic Church, where parishioners feed nearly 300 people during their assigned serving day each month.

Jane served on the St. Agnes altar society, was a cub scout den mother and an avid bowler at the St. Agnes bowling alley. Despite joining Holy Spirit and then Cure of Ars parishes in her later years, Jane always maintained a special connection to the St. Agnes community where she and Dave were parishioners for over 50 years and still have many friends. Jane loved playing bridge, bingo, reading scripture and praying the rosary. Her children take great comfort in knowing that our mother is reunited with our father and our brother. She spent her entire life leading by example through her faith driven purpose and preparing to enter heaven when the time came. She used to tell some of her children “You don’t have to want to die. You just need to be ready to.” There is solace in knowing that she was always true to her faith and was prepared to enter into her eternal reward when the time came.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people consider extending an extra kindness to those around them. Jane was a strong believer in giving to others, whether through donating money, time or prayer. The best way to honor her memory is to pass that spirit of kindness and generosity on to others.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.