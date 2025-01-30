May 29, 1930 — January 26, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Patricia Anne (Lawrence) Rebman, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 26,2025. She was born May 29, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Marie (Nell) and Joseph Lawrence. Pat attended Little Flower grade school and Nerinx Hall High School in St. Louis. She married George F. Rebman on April 11, 1959.

In addition to raising five children, Pat and George opened their home to numerous friends and people in need from various parts of the world, such as Vietnam, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Columbia. Pat often told her children that she and George may not have traveled the world, but she brought the world into their home. Pat volunteered with Catholic Charities, Seton Center and St. Joseph Hospital. Pat and George were Eucharistic ministers for St. Thomas More Parish and Villa Ventura for many years.

Pat was proceeded in death by her husband George, her parents, her brother Joseph W. Lawrence, sisters Mary Ellen Dames and Kathleen (Molly) Dwyer. She is survived by her children, Anne (John) Whittaker, Stephen Rebman, James (Lucin) Rebman, Maria (Jim) Hiebl and Lawrence (Shellie) Rebman. Pat was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Joe, Mitch, Tim, Nellie, Claire, Blaise, Drake, Katie, Caroline, George and William.

Pat will be remembered for her love of family, friends and her tremendous care and compassion for those in need.

Memorials in Pat’s memory can be made to the Seton Center or Little Sisters of the Poor.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.