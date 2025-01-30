Raymond E. Ciesielski

Aug 26, 1939 – Jan 25, 2025

Raymond Edward Ciesielski, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on January 25, 2025 at Lakeview Village in Lenexa Kansas.

He was born on August 26, 1939 to Edward and Lottie (Zalewski) in Chicago, IL. On April 20, 1963 he married his wife Janice Marie Piecuch in Calumet City, IL. They moved to Overland Park, KS in 1970 where Ray started his own business as a manufacturer’s sales representative selling high speed precision cutting tools for use in aerospace and defense manufacturing. He enjoyed visiting his customers throughout the Midwest, retiring at the age of 80.

Ray was a private pilot, and enjoyed working on cars, building model airplanes, writing poetry and jogging for exercise.

Ray is survived by his wife Janice, his children Philip (Cathy Wood) Ciesielski, Stephen (Kirstie) Ciesielski and granddaughters Melissa, Katherine, Carole and Emily.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Edward Ciesielski.

Visitation will start at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday February 7th, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St, Lenexa, KS 66215. The rosary will be prayed in the church starting at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City or Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.