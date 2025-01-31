Blue Valley School Buzz: CAPS Teacher Education program inspires the next generation of teachers

Teaching has been Megan Holsapple’s dream for as long as she can remember. Growing up in the small town of Louisburg, she often imagined herself in front of a classroom, inspiring students just like her favorite teachers had done for her. So when she discovered Blue Valley’s renowned Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Teacher Education program, she knew it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

To help Holsapple pursue her dream, her family made coming to Blue Valley a priority so she could enroll in the program that would set her on the path to becoming a teacher.

“Coming from a small town and moving into Blue Valley, just seeing the difference of what we have available for our students, whether it’s technology or what our buildings have to offer,” Holsapple said. “Blue Valley is kind of like a mecca.”

During her time at CAPS, Holsapple observed classrooms across the district, building valuable connections with her mentors. These relationships helped her gain confidence when it came time to interview for a teaching position.

“It really set me up for success,” Holsapple said. “I learned a lot from the mentor teachers, and it made me more comfortable because I knew Blue Valley educators had seen me and they were backing me.”

Holsapple’s dream came full circle after college when she secured a position teaching elementary school in Blue Valley. Today, she brings her passion for art to life at Lakewood Middle.

“Blue Valley was my goal,” Holsapple said.

Launched at CAPS in 2009, this immersive teacher education program offers students a first-hand look into the teaching profession — from learning how to lesson plan to mastering educational pedagogy.

Now, 14 years later, CAPS’ teacher education program is still going strong, with 45 students enrolled for the 2024-25 school year. The program is one of many ways the district works to address national recruitment and retention challenges facing education and aims to inspire students to consider returning as future educators.

