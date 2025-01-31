SMSD News: Shawnee Mission Signature Programs – preparing students for future success

The Shawnee Mission School District’s Signature Programs offer high school students the opportunity to explore specialized areas of study, preparing them for future academic and career opportunities. These rigorous and relevant programs reflect the district’s commitment to providing students with quality education experiences that align with the careers of today and tomorrow.

Exploring Signature Programs

Students in Shawnee Mission have access to a wide variety of Signature Programs designed to help them build skills, gain hands-on experience, and explore potential career pathways.

Animation and Game Design – Students work with state-of-the art software and equipment to develop skills in game design and development, 2d animation, 3D modeling, visual effects, and animation rigging. Click here for more information.

Biotechnology – Students gain hands-on experience in laboratory settings, conducting original research in fields like molecular biology, genetic engineering, biochemistry, microbiology, and bioethics. Many students participate in job shadowing or internships in professional labs. Click here for more information.

Culinary Arts and Commercial Baking – At Broadmoor Bistro, an award-winning, student-run restaurant, students learn restaurant management, commercial baking, table service, catering, event management, and culinary arts. Click here for more information.

Engineering – This program offers courses in aerospace engineering, civil engineering and architecture, digital electronics, engineering design and development, advanced concepts in computer-aided design, robotics, and cybersecurity. Engineering students are able to use professional equipment and software and learn Project Lead the Way (PLTW) curriculum. Click here for more information.

Health Science – Enhanced curriculum and experienced-based activities allow students to explore opportunities in the field of health care. Students can study sports medicine, medical health science, and even have the opportunity to earn a Certified Nursing Assistant credential. The program features a simulated hospital laboratory housed at the Center for Academic Achievement. Click here for more information.

Plant and Soil Sciences – Introduced as a Signature Program in 2023, this program covers plant life cycles, classifications, functions, structures, reproduction, and nutrients. Students study crops, trees, shrubs, and ornamental plants while learning about plant systems’ development, application, and management. The crops grown on the Urban Farm at the Center for Academic Achievement campus are used by the Broadmoor Bistro and local restaurants. Click here for more information.

Project Blue Eagle (EMS, fire science, and law enforcement) – In Project Blue Eagle, students have the opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical services, and the legal profession in a hands-on environment. Courses introduce students to basic law; the history of each of the four professional areas; an explanation of how each professional area works, the requirements, their compensation; and all of the information necessary for a student to consider moving towards this career path. Click here for more information.

Building skills for the future

Signature Programs go beyond traditional classroom learning, offering hands-on experience, resume-building opportunities, and exposure to industry standards.

Evan Koch, Shawnee Mission South senior and game design cadet teacher, values the real-world learning he has experienced in the Game Design program. “Every student will end up with a resume, a portfolio, and a demo reel – tangible proof of their skills,” Koch shared.

Animation instructor Enza Ketcham emphasizes that students in these programs not only gain technical expertise, but also develop strong problem-solving abilities and collaboration skills.

“These programs really help our students build confidence,” explained Ketchum. “The students are surrounded by peers who share their passions, and I always say, ‘When you’re in my class, you find your people,’ and that helps them thrive.”

How to get involved

Interested SMSD students and families are encouraged to speak with school counselors to learn more about enrollment opportunities. These programs are also open to non-district students on a space-available basis. Non-district students and families should call (913) 993-8725 for additional information. Whether exploring biotechnology, engineering, culinary arts, Project Blue Eagle, or another area of interest, these programs help students discover their passions and prepare for future careers.

