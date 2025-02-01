Your Library: February is Black History Month

February is Black History Month—a time to recognize, reflect on and celebrate the achievements, contributions and lasting impact of African Americans throughout U.S. history and right here in Johnson County. In honor of this celebration, we invite you to explore local resources, including a visit to the Webb Family meeting room, where you can learn more about their story. You can also watch their inspiring video on YouTube for a deeper connection to our community’s history.

In 1915, Historian Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week—a term used at the time—and it soon grew into a nationwide movement. That same year, Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland established the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, to promote the study and celebration of Black history. They chose the second week of February to align with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, recognizing their significance in the fight for freedom and equality.

Over time, schools, cities and institutions embraced the observance, and in 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month, encouraging all Americans to honor the often-overlooked contributions of Black Americans.

Each year, a national theme guides the celebration. The 2025 theme, “African Americans and Labor,” highlights the essential role of Black labor in shaping economies, industries and communities. From enslaved Africans whose agricultural work sustained colonies to Black entrepreneurs and educators advocating for vocational training, this theme honors the resilience, innovation and lasting economic impact of African Americans.

At Johnson County Library, we’re proud to provide resources that help our community explore and celebrate Black history and culture. Whether you’re looking for books, films, historical documents or engaging programs and events, there’s something for everyone.

We’re also excited to introduce African-American History from Infobase, a dynamic new eResource that brings over 500 years of history to life. This interactive platform offers a fresh way to explore key moments, influential figures and cultural milestones through mobile-friendly videos, slideshows, images, biographies, primary sources, maps, graphs and timelines.

Take time this month to discover, learn and engage. Explore Black history and culture with Johnson County Library—anytime, anywhere.

Primary Sources

Associated Press Collections Online – Includes news coverage on Martin Luther King, Jr., Freedom Riders, desegregation, voting rights and more.

Slavery and Anti-Slavery: A Transnational Archive – Documents and research guides related to the history of slavery, abolition and emancipation.

Local History

The Legacy of Corinthian Nutter – Learn about the major contributions Ms. Nutter made in Webb v. School District 90 (located in Merriam, KS), which ended segregation five years before Brown v. the Board of Education.

Olathe’s early African-American community – Kansas’ anti-slavery legacy offered a fresh start for many former slaves and their families after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Watch & Listen

African-American Stories on Kanopy – Hundreds of films, documentaries and series exploring everything from current events to the history and cultural legacy of African Americans.

Read & Discover

Library Events

