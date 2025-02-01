Sponsored Content A message from the Johnson County Library February 1, 2025 Sponsored posts Your Library: February is Black History Month Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL February is Black History Month—a time to recognize, reflect on and celebrate the achievements, contributions and lasting impact of African Americans throughout U.S. history and right here in Johnson County. In honor of this celebration, we invite you to explore local resources, including a visit to the Webb Family meeting room, where you can learn more about their story. You can also watch their inspiring video on YouTube for a deeper connection to our community’s history. In 1915, Historian Carter G. Woodson founded Negro History Week—a term used at the time—and it soon grew into a nationwide movement. That same year, Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland established the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, to promote the study and celebration of Black history. They chose the second week of February to align with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, recognizing their significance in the fight for freedom and equality. Over time, schools, cities and institutions embraced the observance, and in 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month, encouraging all Americans to honor the often-overlooked contributions of Black Americans. Each year, a national theme guides the celebration. The 2025 theme, “African Americans and Labor,” highlights the essential role of Black labor in shaping economies, industries and communities. From enslaved Africans whose agricultural work sustained colonies to Black entrepreneurs and educators advocating for vocational training, this theme honors the resilience, innovation and lasting economic impact of African Americans. At Johnson County Library, we’re proud to provide resources that help our community explore and celebrate Black history and culture. Whether you’re looking for books, films, historical documents or engaging programs and events, there’s something for everyone. We’re also excited to introduce African-American History from Infobase, a dynamic new eResource that brings over 500 years of history to life. This interactive platform offers a fresh way to explore key moments, influential figures and cultural milestones through mobile-friendly videos, slideshows, images, biographies, primary sources, maps, graphs and timelines. Take time this month to discover, learn and engage. Explore Black history and culture with Johnson County Library—anytime, anywhere. Primary Sources Associated Press Collections Online – Includes news coverage on Martin Luther King, Jr., Freedom Riders, desegregation, voting rights and more. American Civil Liberties Union Papers – 20th century ACLU records focusing on race and civil rights. Slavery and Anti-Slavery: A Transnational Archive – Documents and research guides related to the history of slavery, abolition and emancipation. Local History The Legacy of Corinthian Nutter – Learn about the major contributions Ms. Nutter made in Webb v. School District 90 (located in Merriam, KS), which ended segregation five years before Brown v. the Board of Education. JoCo History Collections – Historical photographs and maps documenting the people, places and organizations of Johnson County. Olathe’s early African-American community – Kansas’ anti-slavery legacy offered a fresh start for many former slaves and their families after the Emancipation Proclamation. Watch & Listen African-American Stories on Kanopy – Hundreds of films, documentaries and series exploring everything from current events to the history and cultural legacy of African Americans. The Past is Prologue – A series of programs featuring topics that were often left out, glossed over or misrepresented in our history books. Read & Discover Celebrate 100 Years of the Negro Leagues – Explore the history, players and lasting legacy of the Negro Leagues. Read More Black Authors: Kids and Teens – Fiction and nonfiction titles celebrating Black voices for young readers. Upbeat Black History Month – Uplifting stories of African American achievements, resilience and innovation. Black History Month – A curated selection of non-fiction books exploring the history of African Americans in the U.S. Black History Month: Biographies for Younger Readers – Inspiring stories of influential Black leaders and trailblazers. Library Events February 4, 18 & 22: Tween Book Club – February’s Book: Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson. Each session features a new book, staff-led discussion and a related activity. Tweens (ages 9–13) can pick up a free copy of the book at the Youth Services desk while supplies last. February 6: Keynote with Dr. Tiya Miles – Join the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures at UMKC for a keynote address with Dr. Tiya Miles, award-winning historian and Harvard University professor. Dr. Miles’ 2021 National Book Award-winning book, All That She Carried, has earned multiple literary and historical awards, including the Frederick Douglass Prize. Registration required. February 10 & 18: Book Discussion: All That She Carried by Tiya Miles – Join us for a discussion of All That She Carried, Tiya Miles’ poignant account of an enslaved mother’s gift to her daughter—a cotton sack that carries generations of resilience, love and survival. This program is presented in partnership with the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. February 11: Past Is Prologue: The Kansas City Monarchs and America’s National Pastime – Join historian Phil Dixon as he explores the history of Negro Leagues baseball and the Kansas City Monarchs, highlighting the resilience of the players despite discrimination and inequity. February 18: Online Author Talk with Lee Hawkins – Join Pulitzer Prize finalist Lee Hawkins as he discusses his book, I Am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s Story Set Me Free. Hear the true story behind the book and its personal impact. February 18: American Girl Book Club – February’s Book: No Ordinary Sound (Melody) by Denise Lewis Patrick. Explore American history through the stories of American Girl characters, combining reading, discussion and crafts. Best for ages 8–12. March 8: KCRep for All: Broke-ology Community Tour – Experience Broke-ology by Nathan Louis Jackson, a moving play about family, sacrifice and resilience set in Kansas City, KS. The performance will be followed by a talkback with director Francois Battiste. Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom Previous articleHelping Hands: How this Shawnee vet student cared for elephants and house pets overseas