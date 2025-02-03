August 28, 1942 — January 31, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Clara May Johnson, age 82, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. Visitation will be from 2-3:00 p.m., on Friday, February 7th, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., on Friday, in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS, following the visitation.

Clara May Burrow was born on August 28th, 1942, in Mammoth Springs, AR. She married Marvin William Johnson on September 15th, 1962. After high school, she was a supervising telephone operator for the city of Beloit, WI. Following her marriage to Marvin, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For the last thirty years, the pair were affectionately called Bubba and Papa by their loved ones.

Clara was a talented pianist, singer, and seamstress who loved to collect dolls and hummels. She was a devout woman of faith who loved her family and friends fiercely. Clara will be forever cherished and remembered for her spirited nature, joyful voice, and sharp wit.

Clara is survived by her son, James M. Johnson, daughter, Kimberly C. (Johnson) Lynn, and son-in- law, Richard J. Lynn; grandchildren, Sparkle (Lynn) and Alexander Goodman, Kristle (Lynn) and Jacob Myers, Richard D. Lynn, and Joseph Lynn; great-granddaughter, Lilah Myers; and sisters, Emma Smith, and Wanda Watkins. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Johnson; father, Noble Burrow; mother, Marie M. (Corter) Burrow; and brother, Noble D. Burrow.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.