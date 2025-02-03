Cletus “Doc Bodie” Bodensteiner

October 5, 1923 — January 29, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

Cletus Bodensteiner, “Doc Bodie”, 101, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. He had attended Mass, fainted, and a few hours later, after Father Frank had given him the anointing of the sick, and after the family had hugged him one last time, and prayed with him, his guardian angel carried him to heaven for a raucous reunion with his wife, his son, his brothers and sisters, and so many dear friends and relatives.

Cletus was born on the family farm in Ossian, Iowa on October 5, 1923 to Joe and Margaret Bodensteiner, the youngest of 11 children. He married Vera Shaver in 1944, and their legacy included six children, 18 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren.

Cletus and Vera lived in Chicago while he attended medical school, and then moved to Long Beach, California for his internship at Long Beach Naval Hospital. He cared for patients in Long Beach until retirement in 1993. He was a general practitioner who delivered babies and stitched up lacerations and set broken bones and made house calls. He cared for generations of families and loved being a doctor. His dedication and creativity in practicing medicine endeared him to his patients. Cletus moved to Santa Marta senior living in 2019. He enjoyed his friends, playing bridge, great food, and daily Mass at Santa Marta. Sunday dinner with the Overland Park clan won’t be the same without him!

Cletus loved to play cards. He was a world champion gin rummy player, a mainstay in the Pan game, and on his many trips to Las Vegas, he would play craps and Blackjack. He always let the good times roll. He was also a pretty decent golfer. He loved sharing his passions with his kids and grandkids. Las Vegas will not be the same without his regular visits with his entourage.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Carolyn (Art), Gary (Cindy), Kathy (John), Peach (Herb) and Bobbie (Marty). His grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His friends at Santa Marta. His colleagues, friends and neighbors in Long Beach. His centennial birthday celebration included over 200 family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera and son Michael.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Precious Life Shelter in Los Alamitos, California or St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services will be in Long Beach, California in early July.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.