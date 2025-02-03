Dec 13, 1949 – Jan 25, 2025

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dianna Heidebrecht, a devoted mother, beloved teacher, and cherished friend. Dianna left this world on January 25, 2025, at the age of 75.

Dianna Fay Christensen was born on December 13, 1949, in McPherson, KS. She grew up in Galva, KS as the oldest of three children. Dianna enjoyed swimming and playing sports–particularly softball and basketball.

Dianna attended McPherson High School and graduated in 1967. After graduation, Dianna attended McPherson College where she played basketball and served as one of the team’s rovers. This meant that she could play both offense and defense and was allowed to run the entire length of the court. In 1968, Dianna transferred to the University of Kansas. She graduated with distinction in 1971 having earned her Bachelor’s of Education degree. During her college years, Dianna worked at Southwestern Bell as a switchboard operator.

After graduation, Dianna embarked on a lifelong career as an educator. She began teaching 5th grade at Park School in McPherson. Most of her career was spent as a proud member of the Lincoln Elementary School staff where she taught various grade levels and also served as a guidance counselor. Her dedication to her students was unparalleled. She often devoted extra time and money to students who were less fortunate by providing them with clothing and food for the weekend.

In 1972 , she married Mark Heidebrecht. Her most fulfilling and important job of motherhood began in 1979 when William Paul was born and again in 1983 when Ann Christine completed the family. As a mother, she instilled in her children the values of kindness, integrity, and perseverance. Her love and guidance will forever be a guiding light in their lives.

Dianna’s nurturing soul extended beyond her role as a mother and teacher. She had a natural ability to make others feel seen and heard, and her friendship was a source of comfort and joy to all who knew her. Dianna moved to Overland Park in 2013 to be closer to family. She loved being able to spend more time with her grandchildren and was often able to see them in sports and in school events. Watching Dianna with her grandchildren was pure joy. Her friend group grew quickly due to her compassionate nature and willingness to help others. She shared her love and wonder of life with everyone generously. As Dianna transitioned to Tallgrass Creek in 2022, her volunteering continued. She would often help other residents and enjoyed doing things for others every day. Dianna was originally known as “Grandma Gaga” because she was gaga over her grandchildren. As more grandchildren were born, she proudly became known as “Button.” Although it’s unclear how this nickname came about, it’s believed to be because she would push the buttons on Christmas ornaments that were strategically placed just out of the reach of her grandchildren. There’s a saying “Mothers are like buttons. They hold everything together.” Dianna indeed did that.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Maurine Christensen. Dianna is survived by her son Will Heidebrecht (Erin) of Olathe, KS, her daughter Ann Dark (Cale) of Overland Park, KS, her brother Michael Christensen of Overland Park, KS, and her sister Debbie Unruh (Mark) of McPherson, KS. Dianna had 5 wonderful grandchildren who were the light of her life. (Addison, Callin, & Mason Heidebrecht and Shae & Carter Dark)

A funeral service to celebrate Dianna’s life will be held on Friday, February 7th at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in McPherson, KS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6th from 5-7 p.m. at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. A come and go gathering will be held at Coach’s Bar & Grill (9089 W. 135th Street, Overland Park) on Sunday, February 2nd from 2-4 p.m. for those who reside in the KC metro area who are unable to make the trip to McPherson. Appetizers and soft drinks will be served.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lincoln Elementary, in honor of Dianna’s love for education and community, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, both in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. To view a live stream broadcast of the service, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

Dianna’s legacy of love, compassion, and kindness will continue to inspire and resonate with all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her life of service will continue to guide us daily and she will forever remain in our hearts.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.