Earl Joseph Walker

July 9, 1937 – January 28, 2025

Earl “Joe” Walker was born July 9, 1937, and passed on January 28, 2025. Joe was born in Moline, Kansas to parents Damain and Frances Orien Hill.

Joe married his beloved wife Shirl in 1995, and they resided in Shawnee, Kansas for twenty years in a home they built in 1998. Joe and Shirl traveled and spent their winter months in Arizona for 15 years. They downsized and moved to Villas at Parkside when Joe eventually moved to a memory care facility.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phil Walker; sister, Loreta Ryan; daughter, Cindy Walker; and grandsons, Gregory and Justin Hines.

He is survived by his wife Shirl of 30 years; brother Billy Walker; sisters Margie Dunn, Marlene Edgington and Beth Llafet; daughters Misty Rogers and Lisa Brooks (Matt); son William Walker (Trish); four stepchildren, Kim Nixon (Tom), Kristy Ahrendt (Mike), Dee Beery, and Jim Beery (Dana); thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild.

Joe proudly served his country as a member of the Navy for four years beginning in 1955. He owned and operated Old Shawnee Pizza in Shawnee, Kansas since 1969, and later added Old Shawnee Pizza in Lenexa. He appreciated the many loyal and repeat customers through the years and had employed numerous high school students, some who still work there today. Joe was a generous contributor to the community and to St. Joseph Church and supported many community services.

Services to honor Joe will be held at St. Joseph Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas on February 15, 2025. Visitation is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with Mass at 12:00 pm.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.