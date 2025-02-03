Glen Allen Shepard

March 11, 1938 — January 29, 2025

Overland Park

Glen Shepard, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of January 29, 2025. Glen was born the son of Clair and Clara Shepard in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was raised on a farm in Pipestone, Minnesota, where he started driving tractors and farm trucks before the age of ten. His early education was in a one room schoolhouse he walked to every day “a hundred miles each way through twenty-foot snow drifts with the prairie wind howling in his face both ways”. Upon graduation from Pipestone High in 1956, Glen enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served as an Airport Control Operator. His Naval service led him to Midway Island, Point Mugu, California and Olathe, Kansas. Glen met his bride, Barbara, in Kansas City, where they were married in 1963. They had two children, Kira and Kyle, before relocating to Goodman Drive in Overland Park, Kansas in 1968. Glen owned Midwest Trophy King from the 1970’s until the 1990’s when he sold the business and became a school bus driver for the Shawnee Mission School District for the next twenty years.

Glen was a member of the Shetek Motorcycle club and could drive/operate just about anything that moved. He flew planes and raced cars, sailboats, and bikes. Glen was a member of the Sports Car Club of America for sixty-one years and competed in races throughout the Midwest. Glen was an avid cyclist and was a two-time finisher of the Paris Brest Paris bike race and a one-time finisher of the Team Race Across America. He started the Jerry’s Bait Shack and 75th Street Brewery rides and was always happy to help anyone bitten by the bike bug.

Glen was a long-time member of the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church.

Glen is survived by his wife, Barbara Shepard; daughter, Kira Sexton (Shawn): son, Kyle Shepard (Susan); grandchildren, Patrick Sexton and Spenser Sexton.

Like the street he lived on for fifty-six years, Glen Shepard was a good man.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.