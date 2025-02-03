Gloria V. Giles

January 7, 1927 — January 31, 2025

Overland Park

Mrs. Gloria Vaunceil Giles, 98, died January 31, 2025, at her family home. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 10 a.m. at The Community of Christ Church, 7842 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS; burial at Corinth Cemetery. Visitation with the family will precede the funeral, beginning at 9:15 a.m. The family suggests contributions in Gloria’s memory to Wayside Waifs, waysidewaifs.org, because Mrs. Giles was a lifelong dog lover.

Mrs. Giles was born Jan. 7, 1927, Jackson County, MO, to Mr. Francis J. Raw and Mrs. Irene L. Raw (Blacksmith). She graduated in 1944 as valedictorian from Ruhl-Hartman High School, Kansas City, MO. She attended the University of Kansas as a voice major until marrying her lifelong partner, Mr. Jed K. Giles, Sr. (deceased), on December 22, 1945. Mrs. Giles was primarily a homemaker, establishing households in different cities while her husband was a U.S. naval officer and an engineer with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. They settled permanently in the Kansas City area in the 1950s, raising four children. She resided in Overland Park, KS, for the last decades of her life. She was a lifelong member of The Community of Christ.

Mrs. Giles was a vocalist, singing in the church choir and performing solos of sacred music. In the 1960s, Mrs. Giles performed her own musical show, “Musical Memories,” before many ladies’ groups. The performance combined important moments of Gloria’s life with the songs that she attached to those events. Mrs. Giles worked part time, including work in the 1980s as the receptionist and client-liaison with the Royals and Chiefs for Volume Services, Inc., the concessionaire at Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadiums. Mrs. Giles enjoyed traveling with her husband, family, and extended family. She traveled to Europe several times, to Hawaii for her 50th wedding anniversary, and to many states. Colorado in the summer and Florida in the winter were her favorites. Mrs. Giles was a member of Harmony Homemakers, an extension service group. She served as its president for three years. Mrs. Giles also enjoyed playing bridge. She was a member of several bridge groups, primarily of her female friends but also a couples group before her husband died in 1997.

Mrs. Giles is predeceased by both parents; her husband; her sister, Frances Vaughan; her brother, Patrick J. Raw; and her son, Rodney Giles. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Rushfelt (Jerry); her son, Jed Giles, Jr., (Michele); her daughter, Shannon Giles; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Figurate (David), Spencer Giles, Melissa Fees (Joseph), Daniel Estingoy, Sasha Estingoy, Ryan Kingdeski, Kai Estingoy, and Jolie Estingoy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family extends its deep gratitude to the care workers from Wise Choices Care, LLC. Mrs. Giles’ last days were comforted by the compassionate care given by Girlie Eldridge, Raymond Amihere, Hibo Hussein, Alfred Appiah, Hymie Tedela, and Aki Gebre.

Gloria loved to tell stories and could be the life of any party she attended. Her dynamic personality and sweet generosity will be missed by all who knew her.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.