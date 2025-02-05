The owner of Marvin’s Tow Service Inc. in Johnson County will spend nearly a year and a half in federal prison for failing to pay more than $1.5 million in federal employment taxes.

A federal judge earlier this month sentenced Edgerton resident Marvin Vail, whose tow service operates out of Gardner and Spring Hill, to 17 months in federal prison for failing to account for and pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Vail, 53, did not pay employment taxes for 23 separate quarters between 2012 and 2017, according to a press release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

According to prosecutors, investigators with the IRS interviewed Vail’s office administrator, who told agents that Vail instructed them not to pay the company’s federal taxes.

Federal law requires employers to withhold income taxes and taxes that go towards Social Security from employees’ wages and then forward those withheld amounts to the IRS.

Court documents show Vail pleaded guilty to the one criminal charge. The case was filed on June 2, 2023, in the U.S. District Court in Kansas.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Rask prosecuted the case.

The judge also ordered Vail to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution as part of the sentencing.

The Johnson County Post was unable to reach Vail or his attorney for comment.

Vail’s Spring Hill location appears to still be in operation. The business’s Gardner location, 29960 W. 191st St., is a private drive, and the building as of this week also appeared to still be in operation.

Marvin’s Tow Service is no longer registered with the Gardner Chamber of Commerce. The chamber was unavailable for comment.

Gardner City officials said Marvin’s requested to be annexed into the city of Gardner in 2012. The tow service has been in operation since 2008.