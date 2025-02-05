Olathe Police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

Olathe Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in an apartment complex overnight Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Wingfield Apartments in the 15900 block of West 127th St., at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday following reports of an armed disturbance.

The apartment complex is just southeast of 127th Street and South Mur-Len Road. It is next to the city of Olathe’s Frontier Pool.

In a news release, Olathe Police Sgt. John Moncayo said officers arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance, with the assistance of the Olathe Fire Department, where police say he later died from his injuries.

Police surrounded the area and searched for a suspect using drones and K-9 units from three departments.

A Post reporter at the scene watched as officers used a drone to search the inside of the apartment complex’s clubhouse to ensure that no one was inside the building.

A second drone searched the area outside of the buildings.

Officers from Lenexa, Prairie Village and Overland Park were all seen in the immediate area of the apartment complex, assisting with the search.

On Wednesday morning, Moncayo said that everyone involved in the incident had been identified and contacted by the police.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” Moncayo said. “There is no current threat to public safety.”

Police have not said if the suspect and victim were known to one another.

No identifying information about the suspect has been released. The victim’s identity is being withheld until proper notifications can be made to the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olathe Police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.