A message from Starlight: Families will love The Gruffalo’s Child at Starlight Theatre on March 1

Step inside Starlight Theatre for The Gruffalo’s Child, Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This one-hour long performance is perfect for families with children ages 4 and up.

Let your imagination run wild with songs, laughs, and spooky fun as you follow the Gruffalo’s Child on her adventurous mission in this enchanting adaptation of the much-loved picture book.

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo’s Child ignores her father’s warnings about the Big Bad Mouse and tiptoes out into the deep dark wood. She follows snowy tracks and encounters mysterious creatures – but the Big Bad Mouse doesn’t really exist… does he?

Adventures in Theatreland says “This is children’s theatre in its finest form.”

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person Tuesday-Friday at Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO, 64132.

The Gruffalo’s Child is part of Performances for Young Audiences which continues at Starlight on Saturday, April 5 with Underneath a Magical Moon.