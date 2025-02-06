Feb 14, 1938 – Jan 31, 2025

Bonnie Marie Williams Zlateff passed from this world to be with her Heavenly Father on January 31, 2025, at The Forum in Overland Park, Kansas, under the care of hospice.

Bonnie was born on February 14, 1938, to Kermit J. and Gladys M. Williams in Cowgill, MO. She was the second born of 15 children.

On February 18, 1961, she married the love of her life, Rayko Zlateff. To that union they welcomed three children: Ginger, Robert and Steven.

Bonnie was a hard worker all her life, even as a child she helped with raising her siblings. At the age of 12, she spent the summer working in a home taking care of an elderly lady. She moved to Kansas City as a young teen and worked and lived with a family while attending high school. She provided childcare in her home for many years. At various other times she worked at Pilgrim House Furniture, Sears and Sprint. In her later years she was a housekeeper for many people. She always loved whatever job she was doing at the time.

Bonnie was a very faithful Christian and felt very convicted that her purpose in life was to tell her story how God worked in her life. She especially wanted others to love God as much as she did and to devote their life to serving God.

Those that preceded her in death include her parents, husband, and son, Robert, as well as eight siblings: Rebecca Williams, James Williams, Jane Williams, Roberta Stafford, Beverly Leach, Bill Williams, Donnie Williams, and Beth Smith.

Survivors include her children Ginger Anderson and Steven Zlateff; grandchildren Nicole Zlateff and Brandon (Megan) Zlateff, and two great grandchildren; six siblings: Jack (Laura) Williams, Kingsland, GA; Jerry (Karen) Williams, Bloomington, IL; Johnny (Judy) Williams, Newton, IA; Ronnie (Nancy) Williams, Trenton, MO; Betty (John) Harmon, Atlantic, IA; Barbara (Don) Williams, Muscatine, IA; Sister-in-law, Wanda Williams, Cameron, MO. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed very much by all.

This spring, there will be a Celebration of Life service at Legacy Christian Church in Overland Park, KS, and a graveside service at Bethel Cemetery in Polo, MO. Dates and times will be announced.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.