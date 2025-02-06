Charman Elaine Flagg

Charman Flagg, age 72, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2025. Born on October 9, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a friend to anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her.

Charman serviced twenty-eight years in the military, starting her career in the Air Force and serving her first two years during the Vietnam war. After coming home and finishing her four years with the Air Force, she re-enlisted; this time with the Army where she would serve twenty-four years in the capacity of Active duty, Active guard and then, finally, National Guard before leaving the military as a Major. While serving in the Army, she went back to school and got her master’s degree in counseling. She then spent twenty more years serving her country by counseling veterans; assisting with obtaining employment and helping them cope with the daily issues of their lives.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Charman was a born-again Christian and treasured her faith. She spent hours reading, studying, and practicing her faith. Charman was known for her fun-loving personality and a joyful soul you simply could not dislike if you had the pleasure of meeting her. We often joke that if you knew Charman it would not take long before there would be a Charman story to laugh at. She was one of a kind. We will miss laughing at her and with her.

Charman is survived by her three loving brothers: Duane, Rick, and Steven.

Visitation

Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS

Thursday, February 6, 2025

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Email Details

10250 Shawnee Mission

Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203

Funeral Service

Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS

Thursday, February 6, 2025

12:00 PM

Email Details

10250 Shawnee Mission

Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203

Interment

Leavenworth National Cemetery

Thursday, February 6, 2025

1:00 PM

Email Details

150 Muncie Rd

Leavenworth, KS 66048

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.