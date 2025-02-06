Obituaries February 6, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Charman Elaine Flagg Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Charman Flagg, age 72, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2025. Born on October 9, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a friend to anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her. Charman serviced twenty-eight years in the military, starting her career in the Air Force and serving her first two years during the Vietnam war. After coming home and finishing her four years with the Air Force, she re-enlisted; this time with the Army where she would serve twenty-four years in the capacity of Active duty, Active guard and then, finally, National Guard before leaving the military as a Major. While serving in the Army, she went back to school and got her master’s degree in counseling. She then spent twenty more years serving her country by counseling veterans; assisting with obtaining employment and helping them cope with the daily issues of their lives. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Charman was a born-again Christian and treasured her faith. She spent hours reading, studying, and practicing her faith. Charman was known for her fun-loving personality and a joyful soul you simply could not dislike if you had the pleasure of meeting her. We often joke that if you knew Charman it would not take long before there would be a Charman story to laugh at. She was one of a kind. We will miss laughing at her and with her. Charman is survived by her three loving brothers: Duane, Rick, and Steven. Visitation Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS Thursday, February 6, 2025 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Email Details 10250 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203 Funeral Service Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS Thursday, February 6, 2025 12:00 PM Email Details 10250 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203 Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery Thursday, February 6, 2025 1:00 PM Email Details 150 Muncie Rd Leavenworth, KS 66048 Obituary published by Charter Funerals. Previous articleE. Juanita WilsonNext articleBonnie Marie Williams Zlateff