December 21, 1928 — February 1, 2025

Overland Park

E. Juanita Wilson, 96, passed away on February 1, 2025. Born on December 21, 1928, in Kansas City, KS, to John and Iva Zumalt, Juanita grew up in the area and graduated from Turner High School. There, she met Roy Wilson, the love of her life, and the two were united in marriage on October 15, 1949. Together, they shared 73 years of marriage, creating a life rich with love and cherished memories.

Juanita worked for many years at Providence Hospital, primarily in the School of Nursing and the Department of Continuing Education. She was also a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school. However, she found her greatest fulfillment in the roles of wife, mother, and grandmother, embracing each with devotion and care.

Juanita wished to be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Wilson Shryock; grandchildren, Rachel Shryock and Lucas (Sydney) Shryock; brother, John Zumalt; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Roy Wilson; her son, David Shawn Wilson; sister-in-law, Virginia Zumalt; and her parents, John and Iva Zumalt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities (www.rmhc.org) in her honor.

Juanita’s visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel (www.johnsoncountychapel.com), followed by a brief graveside service.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.