Popular breakfast and brunch spot First Watch will close one of its Johnson County locations by the end of the month.

The Florida-based chain with locations dotted across the Kansas City will close its Overland Park franchise on 135th Street on Feb. 23, according to a spokesperson from the company.

This is the First Watch at 8180 W. 135th St.

This franchise is at Overland Pointe Marketplace, near Robeks and Longboards Wraps & Bowls.

First Watch opened that franchise roughly five years ago.

The eatery is known for early morning eats like French toast, breakfast tacos and biscuits and gravy.

First Watch chose not to renew its lease

In a statement, a spokesperson for First Watch said employees at this location will have the opportunity to secure jobs at other nearby locations.

No other locations in Johnson County will close at this time.

“We’re grateful to the community for welcoming us for so many years, and look forward to serving our customers at our many other locations in the Kansas City area for years to come,” the spokesperson said.

First Watch still has several Johnson County locations

The Florida-based company still has four more locations in Overland Park, one of which opened at the Galleria mixed-use development in July 2024.

Another Johnson County location opened in Lenexa last fall.

First Watch also has locations in Olathe, Shawnee, Prairie Village and Fairway.

