August 25, 1932 — February 2, 2025

Shawnee

Harold W. (Barney) Nossaman, 92, of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully on February 2, 2025.

Barney was born August 25, 1932 on a farm in Cunningham, KS to Bernard and Ethel (Ellis) Nossaman of Isabel, KS. Barney spent his childhood in the Isabel, KS area and graduated from Isabel High School in 1950. He enlisted into the United States Air Force serving proudly during the Korean War from 1951-1955. Barney married his beautiful wife, Mary Lou Simmons on August 8, 1956 and resided in Wichita, KS where they began their family. He graduated from Wichita State University in 1962 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Finance. From 1963-1966, he worked as a loan officer in Wichita and Liberal for Amortibanc Investments Company. He then joined the Small Business Administration in Wichita from 1966-1974 as a loan officer. In 1974, he joined the Small Business Administration in Kansas City, MO retiring there as the District Director 1992. Barney was an avid golfer. He and Mary Lou loved travelling with their Legion Golf Group of family and friends. He was an active member in the American Legion Post 327, Color Guard and Veterans of Foreign War, German American Club, WSU Alumni Club, Elk’s Club, Tennessee Squire Club and was a board member of the WSU Alumni Association. He also loved walking, fishing, playing pool and golf.

Barney was preceded in Heaven by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (2022), his dear mother and father, and brother Gene Nossaman. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Nossaman of Chickasha, OK; son, Gary of Shawnee, KS and wife Liz; three grandchildren: Emily Nossaman of Gainesville, FL; Kyle and wife Kylie of Debary, FL; Sean and wife Anamaria of Oviedo, FL; four great grandchildren: Kennedy and KJ Nossaman, Sonny and Lydia Nossaman; brother, Dr. Jerry Nossaman of Lawrence, KS; cousin, Darold Yates of Wichita, KS; as well as nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Barney was a deeply beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother and friend.

He was a rock to many, a master at sarcastic humor and wit, and even a glorious pain in the neck with absolute zero patience but, this was totally Barney! Barney had particular sayings that will always be remembered. One of his favorite responses was, “I Reckon!”, or when wanting to leave, “Let’s pull a hank!”. When asked if he needed another drink his response was, “You sweet talking devil”. He loved music and his favorite song was “Sweet Caroline”. He loved Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Patsy Cline and many more.

Memorial Service for Harold “Barney” Nossaman will be held at Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203 on February 21, 2025 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barney’s name to The American Legion Post 327. Barney’s wish was that we laugh and reminisce, and smile together during this time. A Celebration of Life ceremony will commence at the American Legion Post 327, 6521 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS at 11:30 am.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.