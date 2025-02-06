Mike Frizzell February 6, 2025 Emergency Response Multi-vehicle wreck on I-35 in Overland Park leads to miles-long backup Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Emergency response crews attend to multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-35 in Overland Park Wednesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. On Wednesday night, a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County snarled traffic with vehicles backing up for roughly two miles. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened on southbound I-35 just south of 75th Street in Overland Park just before 7 p.m. According to the patrol’s online crash log, the driver of a 2021 Kia Sportage rear-ended a 2020 Kia Forte. The impact forced the Forte into the right lane, hitting the driver’s door of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. The crew of an ambulance from Newton, Kansas, witnessed the crash and stopped to check for injuries while calling for a local ambulance to respond. While police and firefighters responded, another vehicle was involved in a non-injury crash with the median barrier wall as traffic slowed. The driver of that vehicle ran off and was later located near a business a short distance away. Traffic backed up on southbound I-35 near the 75th Street exit. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived to the scene of the original crash and reported one vehicle with heavy damage to the rear end and two people injured. Highway Patrol troopers had the interstate down to one southbound lane as firefighters and paramedics checked for injuries in all the involved vehicles. The closure of multiple lanes caused southbound I-35 to slow, ultimately backing up to Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam. Two adults were transported by ambulance from the scene on the highway. A third adult involved in the original three-vehicle crash was also transported after he attempted to leave the scene on foot. All three people were said to be in stable condition. Tow trucks removed the crashed vehicles, and all lanes reopened at about 8:30 p.m. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous article‘We gotta go’ — Olathe bar Double Nickel to close for good, citing coming Santa Fe overhaulNext articleLenexa seeks compromise as homeless shelter Project 1020 asks to take in more people LATEST HEADLINES First Watch closing a southern Overland Park location Lenexa seeks compromise as homeless shelter Project 1020 asks to take in more people ‘We gotta go’ — Olathe bar Double Nickel to close for good, citing coming Santa Fe overhaul Olathe Police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex Gardner towing service owner gets prison time for failing to pay $1.5M in taxes