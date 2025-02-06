Patricia J. Scaletty

August 6, 1934 — February 4, 2025

Lenexa

Patricia J. “Pat” Scaletty died on February 4th, 2025 in Lenexa, KS at the age of 90. Pat was born on August 6, 1934 in Salina, Kansas. Her parents were John “Jack” Kelley and Nina Poe (Stevens) Kelley. She grew up in Parsons, Kansas and graduated from Parsons High School in 1952. In 1956 she graduated college from Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas. Pat married James E. Scaletty on August 4, 1956, in Parsons, KS. Together, they built a loving home and shared many wonderful years. Jim passed away in 2009, but his memory remained a cherished part of Pat’s life.

Pat dedicated much of her early adult life to teaching grade school before furthering her education and earning a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, KS. She then went on to teach Montessori education at Notre Dame de Sion in Kansas City, MO, a role she took great pride in. Her passion for teaching and commitment to her students left a lasting impact on many young lives.

Pat found great joy in cooking for her family, and she and Jim loved hosting dinner parties for friends. In her free time, she enjoyed painting and tending to her garden.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband Jim Scaletty, her son Mark Scaletty, her son-in-law Tony Stephan, her grandson Matt Nutter, and two great-granddaughters Veda and Vera Marx. She is survived by her son Steve Scaletty of Lawrence, KS, her daughters Ann (Dave) Nutter of Lawrence, KS and Mary (Rick) Stanley of Lenexa, KS. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren Angie Renken, Alyson Patricia McDowell, Kate Bono, Jimmy Scaletty, Erin Scaletty, Lauren Scaletty, Lindsay Scaletty, Meghan Nutter, Luke Stephan, Ben Stephan and Beth Marx; and her great-grandchildren Jett Renken, Hank Renken, Liam Scaletty, Ford McDowell, Fletcher McDowell, June Bono, Nick Bono V, Finley Scaletty, Charlie Lamer and Lydia Marx.

Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203, on Friday, February 7th, 2025, with a visitation beginning at 10am and a rosary to be prayed at 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am and Pat will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS following the mass. Memorial contributions in memory of Pat may be made to Notre Dame de Sion at 3823 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64109.

