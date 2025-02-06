Jun 05, 1954 – Feb 01, 2025

Steven Alan Potter, 70, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away surrounded by family on February 1, 2025, after a brief illness.

Steve is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughter, Leslie, his stepchildren, Amy Smith, Trevor Smith (Leann), Erica Carr (Joseph), and 4 grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, Bob (Rose Ann), and sisters Nancy and Jane (Rick) and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores DeFries Potter, and father, Dudley Potter.

Steve spent many years working in his family business, Southwest Marine, and enjoyed sharing his love of boating, skiing, and fishing with customers and families acquiring their first boats. He was also an avid KC Chiefs fan, loved seventies music, and being a kid again with his grandchildren.

Steve will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by all those who knew him.

Per Steve’s request, no service will be held and his family will gather at a later date to disburse his ashes.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.