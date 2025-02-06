Feb 01, 1948 – Feb 02, 2025

Suzanne “Suzie” Voege Peterson, age 77, of Fairway, Kansas passed away February 2, 2025, with her family by her side.

Suzie was born to the late James and Betty (Helfrich) Voege, February 1, 1948, in Alton, Illinois. She grew up in Alton, the middle of three daughters. She graduated from Alton High School in 1966 and received her BA in Education from the University of Kansas in 1970.

Suzie began her career as an elementary school teacher in Kansas City. Her strongest passion, however, became raising her two daughters, Amy and Sarah. As they grew older, Suzie went back to work as the Operations Manager for both of the Ronald McDonald Houses in Kansas City. Her task-oriented, no nonsense style was complimented by her compassion and caring for those staying at the houses. The breadth of Suzie’s diverse talents is evident in her other employment and volunteer pursuits. She managed the last residential YMCA in the nation, served as executive assistant to the president of a major local realty company, and managed the thrift store operated by the regional Junior League.

Suzie’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and loved ones. She purchased a vacation home on Tybee Island, Georgia, in 2013 to allow for special times together. Many memories will be cherished from days spent on the beach and relaxing by the pool.

Her grandchildren, Luke and Hannah, were a constant source of joy and pride for Suzie, otherwise known as Grammy. She spent as much time as possible visiting them and sharing in their lives. A treasured memory will be decorating the candy house to match the season or holiday.

Suzie’s home was always open; she loved to host family and friends whether for a quiet one-on-one conversation or a party for a large crowd. These gatherings often took place in her backyard oasis that she cultivated over numerous years. Her green thumb was well known and she cherished her time in the dirt creating a colorful landscape. Her passion for flowers extended into her home. No matter the season, a beautiful bouquet was on the kitchen table and elsewhere about the house, often clipped from her own flower beds.

Suzie was a voracious reader and passed that love to her children and grandchildren. She and her husband also shared this connection and relished attending the Savannah Book Festival during their winter months on Tybee.

Suzie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Dick Peterson; her daughters and their families, Amy and Troy Johnson and children, Luke and Hannah, and Sarah and Al Gausewitz; her sister, Barbara Voege; and her niece and family, Kate and Kevin Boetcher and their daughters, Emma and Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Voege, and her sister, Kathryn McClintock.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 1 in Prairie Village, Kansas. Please reach out to Suzie’s family for more details.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to one of the following:

Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City

Attn: Mike Jeffries

2502 Cherry Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

https://rmhckc.org/donate/

or

Alzheimer’s Association

https://www.alz.org/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.