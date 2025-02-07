The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years. This time, they have the chance to make history by being the first NFL team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row.

But it’s not getting old for fans across Johnson County.

That’s evident by the many displays of team pride and Red Kingdom spirit that can be easily spotted in all corners of the county in the lead-up to Sunday’s big game.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in New Orleans.

The anticipation of Sunday’s game has had Johnson County residents and businesses showing off their Chiefs pride. From front yards to banks, the county is decked out in Chiefs red.

Check out these photos and images below of Johnson County supporting the Chiefs:

Cavaliers make great Chiefs fans! ❤️🏈💛 We’re cheering on the @Chiefs in #SBLIX from all corners of Johnson County, including JCCC’s main campus, @JCAE_JCCC, and our Olathe Health Education Center! pic.twitter.com/LGmGKfWNHb — Johnson County Community College (@JCCCtweet) February 7, 2025

Happy Red Friday, Shawnee! Celebrate safely as we wait to see if the Chiefs make history this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/zbaE2SsEJm — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) February 7, 2025

We are loving this Chiefs spirit week! #RedKingdom pic.twitter.com/XRB7qsjf6b — Mckinley Jeanneret (@MissJeanneret) February 5, 2025

Bulldog Nation is ALL In for Super Bowl Spirit week! Go Chiefs!! @theSMSD @BriarwoodElem pic.twitter.com/WKJkkAMiHl — Chris Lash (@Bulldogs512) February 3, 2025