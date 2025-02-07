Kylie Graham February 7, 2025 Local Sports See these images of how JoCo is showing its Chiefs pride ahead of Super Bowl LIX Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Members of the Men's Club of St. Ann Catholic School in Prairie Village went all out for "Dad drop off" on the Red Friday before Super Bowl LIX. Photo submitted by Melissa Santos. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years. This time, they have the chance to make history by being the first NFL team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row. But it’s not getting old for fans across Johnson County. That’s evident by the many displays of team pride and Red Kingdom spirit that can be easily spotted in all corners of the county in the lead-up to Sunday’s big game. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in New Orleans. The anticipation of Sunday’s game has had Johnson County residents and businesses showing off their Chiefs pride. From front yards to banks, the county is decked out in Chiefs red. Check out these photos and images below of Johnson County supporting the Chiefs: A home at Nieman Road and 51st Terrace in Shawnee features a giant skeleton with Patrick Mahomes-style hair and a Mahomes flag. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A winged statue outside of Stone Surface Inc. in Overland Park sports a Patrick Mahomes jersey and helmet. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Peanuts cartoon versions of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid outside of a home at 126th and Alhambra streets in Leawood. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Cavaliers make great Chiefs fans! ❤️🏈💛 We’re cheering on the @Chiefs in #SBLIX from all corners of Johnson County, including JCCC’s main campus, @JCAE_JCCC, and our Olathe Health Education Center! pic.twitter.com/LGmGKfWNHb — Johnson County Community College (@JCCCtweet) February 7, 2025 An Overland Park home near 75th and Conser streets features a Chiefs banner and flag. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A Chiefs Super Bowl flag flies on Johnson Drive in Mission. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Oomph Salon in Leawood features KC and LIX light displays. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Go Chiefs!! pic.twitter.com/3fXV522OMS — Westridge MS (@WRidgeMS) February 7, 2025 Kansas City Chiefs flags hang between trees in the front yard of a home near the corner of Switzer Road and 121st Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A jersey on the front door of a Leawood home at Buena Vista and 126th streets features Travis Kelce’s number and Taylor Swift’s name, paying homage to the Kansas City “it” couple. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A giant skeleton (on the left) sports a shirt reading “They hate us cause they ain’t us” with an arrowhead logo outside of an Overland Park home at Nall Avenue and 97th Terrace. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Happy Red Friday, Shawnee! Celebrate safely as we wait to see if the Chiefs make history this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/zbaE2SsEJm — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) February 7, 2025 A Made in Kansas City window display at Prairiefire in Overland Park features little ones’ shirts. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The BOK Financial building in Overland Park lights up with its traditional display of the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead logo. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Employees and elected officials of Johnson County government were invited to gather in Johnson County Square in Olathe to show their Chiefs spirit. Participants formed a “3” in hopes the team will win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl. Photo courtesy Johnson County. These mannequins have their hands in the air the way Chiefs fans hope to do on Sunday. Lil’ Dudes clothing store displays Kansas City Chiefs gear outside of their store on Johnson Drive in downtown Mission. Photo credit Kylie Graham. We are loving this Chiefs spirit week! #RedKingdom pic.twitter.com/XRB7qsjf6b — Mckinley Jeanneret (@MissJeanneret) February 5, 2025 The OakStar Bank in Overland Park displays a message reading “Let’s go Chiefs!” and “Red Kingdom”. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A car passes by a Super Bowl LVII flag on a fence near Roe Avenue and 131st Street in Overland Park. Super Bowl LVII in 2023 was the last time the Chiefs played (and defeated) the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A mural celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV win in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Bulldog Nation is ALL In for Super Bowl Spirit week! Go Chiefs!! @theSMSD @BriarwoodElem pic.twitter.com/WKJkkAMiHl — Chris Lash (@Bulldogs512) February 3, 2025 A Prairie Village home near Hodges Drive and 66th Street displays Kansas City Chiefs gear. Photo credit Kylie Graham. The WellSky buildings in Overland Park display footballs. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Chiefs Kingdom flags fly over The Ice at Park Place in Leawood. Photo credit Kylie Graham. An artistic print of Travis Kelce on a King’s playing card is seen in a window display at Made in Kansas City’s downtown Overland Park shop. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Cornerstone Bank glows red in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. D’s Donuts (@mrdsdonutshop) A KC Wolf flag hangs outside of a Leawood home at Mission Road and 126th Street. Photo credit Kylie Graham. About the author Kylie GrahamKylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleLocal shop Bikes for the Likes of Us opens in new downtown Olathe digsNext articleJerome (Jerry) Joseph Brandon LATEST HEADLINES Local shop Bikes for the Likes of Us opens in new downtown Olathe digs 5 years after her murder, Leawood animal advocate’s legacy lives on Edgerton to unveil community center, town’s first new downtown building in 100+ years Local obituaries from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6 Crash-prone stretch of Black Bob Road in Olathe getting $17M makeover