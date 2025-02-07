Jerome (Jerry) Joseph Brandon

Jerome Joseph Brandon passed away peacefully at the age of 80 at Garden Terrace Nursing Home in Overland Park, Kansas on Monday, February 3, 2025 surrounded by his family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He grew up in Connecticut and attended Sacred Heart University and the University of Bridgeport moving to Kansas City in 1973. He served in the National Guard for six years in Connecticut, Missouri, and Iowa. He loved his Boston Red Sox and the Royals fishing, exploring our country and long walks with his loyal dog.

Most of all he loved his family above all else left to cherish his memory or his wife Sophie of 57 years his son, Keith Brandon (Rosangela) his daughter Kathleen Schwart, (Darin) his grandsons Ethan Brandon, Parker and Ashton Schwart. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine Petronchak,, and sister-in-law Susan Brandon , both of Connecticut and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. There will be an Open house celebration of life held on February 23, 2025 from 3 to 6 PM at the family home.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.