Obituaries February 7, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Photo credit Shutterstock.

The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days:

Suzanne "Suzie" Voege Peterson
Steven Alan Potter
Bonnie Marie Williams Zlateff
Charman Elaine Flagg
E. Juanita Wilson
Acia Morley
Carole Jane Johnson
Patricia J. Scaletty
Harold W. (Barney) Nossaman
Mary Marie (Cadwallader) Halaschak
Dianna Heidebrecht
Frederick F. Holmes M.D.
Earl Joseph Walker
Glen Allen Shepard
Clara May Johnson
Gloria V. Giles
Stephen Bruce Lister
Cletus "Doc Bodie" Bodensteiner
Anne Loweth Kyle
Norma J. Elliot-Stalcup
John "Jack" J. Gladbach
Revelle Sloan
Christopher Wood
Robert Winslow Hatch
Glenn Otto Rowley