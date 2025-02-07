SMSD News: Read Across SMSD February 2025- “Pursue Passions”

Whether it’s through art, athletics, or other ways in which we explore the world around us, passions can be a powerful way to discover who we are and the gifts that we can offer.

This February, Read Across SMSD encourages everyone to “Pursue Passions.” The theme is inspired, in part, by the elementary-level book “Jimmy’s Rhythm and Blues” by Michelle Meadows. This book is a biography about writer James Baldwin, one that highlights how his many interests supported the work he created that still inspires people today.

Chantel Mason, associate principal at Westridge Middle School, and several Westridge students recently took some time to talk about their passions and how those passions inspire their daily lives. Click here to see a video.

Kensley Caldwell, an eighth-grader at Westridge Middle School, shared that she loves to read.

“Sometimes people think that reading is just a boring activity that you only do by yourself,” Caldwell shared. “But, I’ve found it helps me learn about people and see different perspectives. I’ve also gotten to know people when we’ve talked about the books we like.”

Zaundra Henderson, seventh grader, enjoys listening to music and singing.

“I enjoy finding songs I love,” Henderson expressed. “Even though it might be written by a total stranger, sometimes it feels like they know exactly what you are going through!”

Recently, Ryan Luna, eighth-grader, has discovered a love of writing and is taking classes like journalism and Advanced English Language Arts to strengthen this skill.

“In times when I feel like I don’t have someone to talk to, it is good to know I can do something about it,” Luna explained. “I hope everyone tries new experiences because if you give them a chance- you might find something you like!”

Like James Baldwin, Chantel Mason shared she enjoys jazz and blues, and hopes to go to Paris one day. She also expresses herself through writing. But, there is one passion she regularly gets to pursue every day.

“That’s helping to inspire every student to be their best selves. Like so many educators, my big passion is supporting them,” Mason said. “We hope everyone gets to spend time this month trying something new or finding passions that leave them inspired.”

February reading and learning resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

Here are the Read Across SMSD February titles from the NEA book list: Elementary Jimmy’s Rhythm and Blues By Michelle Meadows Click here to learn more. Middle Grade One Big Open Sky By Lesa Cline-Ransome Click here to learn more. Young Adult American Wings: Chicago’s Pioneering Black Aviators and the Race for Equality in the Sky By Sherri L. Smith and Elizabeth Wein Click here to learn more.

