Your Library: Tax help available at Libraries, thanks in large part to AARP partnership

It was American statesperson Ben Franklin who first said, “The only things certain are death and taxes.” But what Ben didn’t know at the time was another inevitability: help with said taxes at Johnson County Library.

Making its yearly return, thanks in large part to a decade-long partnership with AARP, adult Library patrons (with or without library cards) can receive free help filling out and filing tax returns. The deadline to file your taxes is April 15.

In addition to the AARP service, Libraries also help connect other taxpayers to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that is available through K-State Research and Extension in Johnson County.

Libraries also carry copies of federal income tax forms, although fewer than in the past since they are available for free on-line. No printed state forms are available at the libraries. If you don’t have access to a computer and/or printer, you can use the libraries’. Computers are free; there is a small charge for printing – which also includes a mobile or remote option, a service just recently added.)

In all, thousands of Johnson County taxpayers are served through these programs, millions of dollars in refunds are secured and hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax-preparation fees are saved.

“Taxpayers are so appreciative and thankful for the help getting their tax returns filed each year through our free tax preparation service,” said Bill Kelm, one of the AARP volunteers in Johnson County. “It’s great getting to know other volunteers and taxpayers who return each year to get their tax returns prepared and filed.”

The AARP Tax-Aid program is a nationwide effort and has been in partnership with Johnson County Library for nearly 10 years, according to Bryan Voell, a regional librarian for the county network. Last year, about 800 Kansas residents were helped at the Oak Park Library. This year, the program has moved to the Central Resource Library where AARP volunteers and taxpayers have free use of Library space.

“We see this as an extension of our services,” said Voell. “Ultimately, libraries are dedicated to free and open access to resources. This program is for people, regardless of income or class, to have access to free tax professionals who can assist them if they are unable to do it on their own.”

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program is open to all, with a focus on people over 50 of low to moderate income, according to AARP-provided information. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the service.

The volunteers are all IRS-certified and offer help preparing personal income tax returns. This includes free e-filing of returns. In the Johnson County region last year, 75 volunteers helped with more than 2,500 returns.

“Our Volunteers include former CPA’s, tax preparers, and people who are interested in taxes and helping those in our community,” Kelm said.

He added that he enjoys volunteering because he knows he is helping others.

“Volunteering with the AARP Tax-Aide Program allows me to leverage my work-life skills in retirement, helping those in our community get an accurate tax return filed and receive the maximum refund they are entitled to,” he said.

Joy Miller, extension agent with K-State in Johnson County, said the free tax help available through the KC Metro Tax Coalition VITA program is for people in households of low-to-moderate income ($67,000 and less.) The tax returns are also filed electronically.

“The Johnson County Library assists us greatly in communicating this service, reaching a wide geographic area and adults of all ages,” Miller said, adding that last year’s numbers were up after word spread from the Library.

In 2024, the local VITA program served 1,469 households, completed more than 1,600 tax returns with $1.4 million net refunds and saved taxpayers $435,325 in preparation and filing fees, Miller said.

In addition to the Central Resource Library, AARP offers its tax services at the Sylvester Powell Community Center, Overland Park Christian Church, Olathe’s Indian Creek Library, Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Colonial Church and Hillcrest churches in Prairie Village and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa.

If you have more questions about the AARP program, visit www.kstaxaide.com or call 913-735-5489. For more information about the local VITA program at K-State, visit www.johnson.k-state.edu or call 913-715-7000.

So, while paying taxes is one of the few certainties in life, it’s not one you have to endure alone. Thanks to AARP, the KC Metro Tax Coalition K-State Extension VITA program and the Johnson County Library, there is help. For more information on tax preparation assistance and links to federal and state forms, visit the guide from our Librarians page on jocolibrary.org.

