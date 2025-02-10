Overland Park

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of, Dilip Kar, who left this world on February 8, 2025 at 1:45 AM.

His absence leaves an unfillable void in our lives as we remember his amazing legacy. He lived 87 years with grace, dignity, and kindness. Though he never married, his love and generosity extended beyond boundaries—he was a true philanthropist, always giving, always joyful, and always caring. His life was not just about personal achievements but also about uplifting those around him.

A renowned athlete, he shined both as a First Division Hockey and Cricket player in Kolkata, India. The fields and stadiums where he once played with passion and excellence will always echo his name. His dedication and sportsmanship were an inspiration to many, and his legacy in the world of sports will never fade. To us, he was a guide, a friend, and a pillar of strength. His wisdom, his laughter, and his unwavering support will forever be etched in our hearts.

As we grieve this great loss, let us also celebrate the beautiful life he lived, the lives he touched, and the love he gave so freely. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.