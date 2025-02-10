March 9, 1993 — January 25, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Joseph Patrick Greenwood, a beloved father, son, brother, and friend, who left us too soon at the age of 31. Joe passed away on January 25, 2025, leaving a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Joe was a devoted father to his children, Charlie, Ben, and Josh, whose lives he enriched with his warmth, humor and unconditional love. His unwavering devotion made him a cornerstone in their lives and his memory will forever live on through the love he so generously shared and the lessons he imparted.

He was a source of immense pride and joy to his parents, Patrick and Lori—a son whose kindness and strength were a blessing in their lives. He was a steadfast companion to his siblings, William and Margaret, who will forever treasure their shared bond.

To his friends, Joe was a constant source of support and laughter. He was a cherished member of the Greenwood family and his kindness and genuine spirit left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

A private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends. Rest in peace, Joe. You are deeply missed and will never be forgotten.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.