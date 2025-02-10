March 11, 1965 — February 1, 2025

Belle Vista, Arkansas

Kirk Lowell Pearson, age 59, of Bella Vista, Arkansas finished his race strong in faith after battling liver disease, and was welcomed into the arms of Our Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in March of 1965 in Scottsdale, Arizona to Barbara “Billie” Ward and Robert E. Pearson.

Graduating from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1983, he attended a few years of college at the University of Iowa before enlisting and serving in the armed forces in 1988. In his 4 years with the United States Air Force, he had the opportunity to serve overseas in Okinawa, Japan as well as locally in Kansas City. Following his time, Kirk found one of his many passions for serving others through the food and restaurant industry. He proudly led many teams and created life-long friendships for the many years that followed.

In July of 2005, Kirk relocated to Boston, having to “see about a girl” – he met the love of his life, Tammy Pearson. They were married in December of 2008, and relocated back home to Kansas City in 2010. Together, they built their love of Jesus, ministry, serving others, and embarked on many memorable adventures across the globe. Much of their time was spent in dedication to service with the Dream Center as well as building their staffing business with LaborMax, ultimately bringing them to their current home in Bella Vista, AR in July of 2020.

In 2024, he and Tammy opened the Grateful Griddle in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Much like them, the Griddle was built to not only serve the community, but to feed the heart and soul through God’s love and ministry. Throughout his life, Kirk has always found ways of truly connecting with people and sharing his love of Christ. To know him, was to know Jesus’s work and word. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Pearson; father Robert E. Pearson; and step-father Charles Nathaniel Fisher

He is survived by his bonus-daughter, Kayla (Hoyer) Channell; mother, Barbara “Billie” Ward; brothers, Robert and Daryl Pearson; sister-in-law, Kris Pearson; nephew, Matthew Pearson; step-father, George Ward; mother-in-law, Gloria Pack, and a future granddaughter.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by Kirk’s Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025, at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St, Kansas City, MO 64155. Flower deliveries can be made to Northland Cathedral on Thursday, February 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made to the American Liver Foundation ( https://liverfoundation.org ) in Kirk’s Memory.

Any photos you’d like to share of Kirk may be emailed to channellkatkc@gmail.com .

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.