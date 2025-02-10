fbpx
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Merry Brush

July 11, 1930 — February 7, 2025
Olathe

Merry An Brush, 94, of Olathe, KS passed away on February 7th, 2025.

She was born on July 11th, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Murray Donnell & Sylvia Waddell. Merry first married Walter L. Way and later remarried Loyal Brush.

Merry will be interred at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Waddell; husband, Loyal Brush and her son, Stephen Way. She is survived by her sons, Walter G. Way, Robert Way and Armand Way; step-daughters, Patricia Brush-Lorey and Kay Gideon.

Memorial donations in Merry’s name may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, www.goodshepherdhospice.com.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

