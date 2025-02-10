Aug 25, 1933 – Feb 07, 2025

Richard Lee “Dick” Perrin, 91, passed away Friday, February 7, 2025 in Kansas City. He was born August 25, 1933 in Everett, PA to Floyd and Ada Perrin.

After graduating from Everett High School, Richard went into the Air Force and was stationed in Topeka, Kansas where he met the girl of his dreams, Kathryn Vernon. They married on April 16, 1955 and were immediately transferred to Germany where they spent two years and their first son, Mark, was born.

They moved to Overland Park, Kansas where Richard started working for the Shawnee Mission Post Office, retiring in 1988. Arter retirement, Richard and Kathryn built a home in Ozawkie, Kansas on the lake where he loved fishing and playing golf.

Richard enjoyed all sports and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and his wife Kathryn. He is survived by his children, Mark (Amparo), Jami (Dale) and Rick (Genae) and his seven grandchildren, Shelby, Jenny, Kelly, Tylor, Nicole, Stephanie and Ryan, one brother Terry (Norma) and one sister, Joann. Richard also had five great grandchildren.

A small family service will be held at a later date.

